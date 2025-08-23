Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 23, 2025 

The Toronto Blue Jays continue with their road trip in LoanDepot Park as they square off against the Miami Marlins on Saturday for the second game of the series. While the Blue Jays (75-54) are a firm postseason contender, the Marlins (60-68) would like to edge closer to the .500 mark.

Ad

Jose Berrios will be on the mound for the Blue Jays. The right-hander is having a moderate season with a 9-4 record and a 4.00 ERA. Meanwhile, the Marlins will send Janson Junk on the mound. The Marlins' right-hander also has similar stats with a 6-2 record and 4.02 ERA.

Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 Game Odds & Betting Info

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moneyline: Blue Jays -144

Total Runs (O/U): 8.0

Ad

Trending

Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 Injury Report

Blue Jays

Yimi García, Sprained ankle, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return

Angel Bastardo, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Alek Manoah, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (7/14)

Anthony Santander, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Bowden Francis, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Ryan Burr, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Ad

Expected Starting Lineup

DH George Springer (R) RF Addison Barger (L) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) SS Bo Bichette (R) CF Daulton Varsho (L) C Alejandro Kirk (R) LF Nathan Lukes (L) 3B Ernie Clement (R) 2B Andrés Giménez (L)

Marlins

Connor Norby, Hamate surgery (left hand), 10-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/20)

Kyle Stowers, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return

Graham Pauley, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return

Anthony Bender, Tibial stress reaction, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return

Braxton Garrett, UCL revision surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Andrew Nardi, Back tightness, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Griffin Conine, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season

Jesus Tinoco, Strained forearm, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Ryan Weathers, Strained lat, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Max Meyer, Hip surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Ad

Expected Starting Lineup

2B Xavier Edwards (S) CF Jakob Marsee (L) C Alex Ramirez (R) SS Otto Lopez (R) DH Liam Hicks (L) LF Heliot Hernandez (R) 1B Troy Johnston (L) RF Dane Myers (R) 3B José Sanoja (R)

Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 Prediction & Pick

While the starting pitching is fairly even, the Blue Jays' stronger batting should prove to be the difference. The only way the Marlins could make this tight is if Junk can keep Toronto's hitters at bay. However, it seems unlikely given that star hitters like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are part of the lineup.

Ad

Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Marlins 3

Pick: Blue Jays -144, Under 8.0 Runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More