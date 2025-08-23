Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 23, 2025 

The Toronto Blue Jays continue with their road trip in LoanDepot Park as they square off against the Miami Marlins on Saturday for the second game of the series. While the Blue Jays (75-54) are a firm postseason contender, the Marlins (60-68) would like to edge closer to the .500 mark.
Jose Berrios will be on the mound for the Blue Jays. The right-hander is having a moderate season with a 9-4 record and a 4.00 ERA. Meanwhile, the Marlins will send Janson Junk on the mound. The Marlins' right-hander also has similar stats with a 6-2 record and 4.02 ERA.
Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 Game Odds & Betting Info
Moneyline: Blue Jays -144
Total Runs (O/U): 8.0
Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 Injury Report
Blue Jays
- Yimi García, Sprained ankle, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Angel Bastardo, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Alek Manoah, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (7/14)
- Anthony Santander, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Bowden Francis, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Ryan Burr, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Expected Starting Lineup
- DH George Springer (R)
- RF Addison Barger (L)
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)
- SS Bo Bichette (R)
- CF Daulton Varsho (L)
- C Alejandro Kirk (R)
- LF Nathan Lukes (L)
- 3B Ernie Clement (R)
- 2B Andrés Giménez (L)
Marlins
- Connor Norby, Hamate surgery (left hand), 10-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/20)
- Kyle Stowers, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Graham Pauley, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Anthony Bender, Tibial stress reaction, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Braxton Garrett, UCL revision surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
- Andrew Nardi, Back tightness, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Griffin Conine, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season
- Jesus Tinoco, Strained forearm, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Ryan Weathers, Strained lat, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Max Meyer, Hip surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Expected Starting Lineup
- 2B Xavier Edwards (S)
- CF Jakob Marsee (L)
- C Alex Ramirez (R)
- SS Otto Lopez (R)
- DH Liam Hicks (L)
- LF Heliot Hernandez (R)
- 1B Troy Johnston (L)
- RF Dane Myers (R)
- 3B José Sanoja (R)
Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 Prediction & Pick
While the starting pitching is fairly even, the Blue Jays' stronger batting should prove to be the difference. The only way the Marlins could make this tight is if Junk can keep Toronto's hitters at bay. However, it seems unlikely given that star hitters like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are part of the lineup.
Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Marlins 3
Pick: Blue Jays -144, Under 8.0 Runs