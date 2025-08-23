  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 23, 2025 

Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 23, 2025 

By Krutik Jain
Modified Aug 23, 2025 10:30 GMT
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn
Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 23, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Blue Jays continue with their road trip in LoanDepot Park as they square off against the Miami Marlins on Saturday for the second game of the series. While the Blue Jays (75-54) are a firm postseason contender, the Marlins (60-68) would like to edge closer to the .500 mark.

Ad

Jose Berrios will be on the mound for the Blue Jays. The right-hander is having a moderate season with a 9-4 record and a 4.00 ERA. Meanwhile, the Marlins will send Janson Junk on the mound. The Marlins' right-hander also has similar stats with a 6-2 record and 4.02 ERA.

Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 Game Odds & Betting Info

Moneyline: Blue Jays -144

Total Runs (O/U): 8.0

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 Injury Report

Blue Jays

  • Yimi García, Sprained ankle, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Angel Bastardo, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Alek Manoah, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (7/14)
  • Anthony Santander, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Bowden Francis, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Ryan Burr, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Ad

Expected Starting Lineup

  1. DH George Springer (R)
  2. RF Addison Barger (L)
  3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)
  4. SS Bo Bichette (R)
  5. CF Daulton Varsho (L)
  6. C Alejandro Kirk (R)
  7. LF Nathan Lukes (L)
  8. 3B Ernie Clement (R)
  9. 2B Andrés Giménez (L)

Marlins

  • Connor Norby, Hamate surgery (left hand), 10-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/20)
  • Kyle Stowers, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Graham Pauley, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Anthony Bender, Tibial stress reaction, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Braxton Garrett, UCL revision surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Andrew Nardi, Back tightness, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Griffin Conine, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season
  • Jesus Tinoco, Strained forearm, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Ryan Weathers, Strained lat, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Max Meyer, Hip surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Ad

Expected Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Xavier Edwards (S)
  2. CF Jakob Marsee (L)
  3. C Alex Ramirez (R)
  4. SS Otto Lopez (R)
  5. DH Liam Hicks (L)
  6. LF Heliot Hernandez (R)
  7. 1B Troy Johnston (L)
  8. RF Dane Myers (R)
  9. 3B José Sanoja (R)

Blue Jays vs. Marlins: Game 2 Prediction & Pick

While the starting pitching is fairly even, the Blue Jays' stronger batting should prove to be the difference. The only way the Marlins could make this tight is if Junk can keep Toronto's hitters at bay. However, it seems unlikely given that star hitters like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are part of the lineup.

Ad

Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Marlins 3

Pick: Blue Jays -144, Under 8.0 Runs

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications