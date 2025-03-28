Blue Jays vs Orioles: Game 2, prediction, odds and picks - March 28, MLB 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays were taken to the cleaners by the Baltimore Orioles hitters, who took their pitchers deep for fun. After losing the Opening Day game in a blowout fashion (12-2), plenty of eyes will be on the franchise that needs do well before the trade deadline or risk going into a rebuild.

Ad

Game 2 is scheduled on Friday, with the Blue Jays seeking revenge. Meanwhile, the Orioles will be happy knowing they have enough in the tank, despite losing the likes of Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander in free agency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Blue Jays vs Orioles baseball betting odds

Here are the betting odds from FanDuel:

Money line: Toronto -116, Baltimore -102

Over/under: 8.5 runs

Run line: Baltimore -1.5 (+152)

Blue Jays vs Orioles recent form and records

The Blue Jays couldn't make the postseason last year after finishing with a 74-88 record. The last time they advanced past the wild card round was in 2016, when they lost the AL Championship Series.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the Orioles have been making the postseason the past two seasons after a barren run of six seasons between 2017-2022. They won over 90 games in the last two seasons. If they want to make it a third straight time, they will have to continue the momentum.

Players to watch

MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

Blue Jays starting pitcher: Kevin Gausman

Ad

2024 stats: 14-11, 3.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP

MLB: Baltimore Orioles-Workouts - Source: Imagn

Orioles starting pitcher: Charlie Morton

Ad

2024 stats: 8-10, 4.19 ERA, 1.32 WHIP

Starting lineups

Blue Jays

SS Bo Bichette R 1B V. Guerrero R LF A. Santander S 2B A. Gimenez L C A. Kirk R CF G. Springer R DH Will Wagner L 3B E. Clement R RF Alan Roden L

Orioles

LF C. Cowser L C A. Rutschman S 2B J. Westburg R DH Ryan O'Hearn L RF T. O'Neill R 1B R. Mountcastle R CF C. Mullins L 3B Ramon Urias R SS J. Holliday L

Ad

Blue Jays vs Orioles game prediction

The Blue Jays aren't that bad a team, as seen on Monday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is shining through with plate discipline, and all he needs is some support to drive him in. George Springer will have to come out of his slump to generate offense from the middle of the lineup.

With Kevin Gausman on the mound, expect the Orioles to cave against him. Although they have the star power, they have young blood, which means the inexperience could come to the fore against the veteran arm.

Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Orioles 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback