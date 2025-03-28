Blue Jays vs Orioles: Game 2, prediction, odds and picks - March 28, MLB 2025

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 28, 2025 10:56 GMT
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty

The Toronto Blue Jays were taken to the cleaners by the Baltimore Orioles hitters, who took their pitchers deep for fun. After losing the Opening Day game in a blowout fashion (12-2), plenty of eyes will be on the franchise that needs do well before the trade deadline or risk going into a rebuild.

Game 2 is scheduled on Friday, with the Blue Jays seeking revenge. Meanwhile, the Orioles will be happy knowing they have enough in the tank, despite losing the likes of Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander in free agency.

Blue Jays vs Orioles baseball betting odds

Here are the betting odds from FanDuel:

  • Money line: Toronto -116, Baltimore -102
  • Over/under: 8.5 runs
  • Run line: Baltimore -1.5 (+152)

Blue Jays vs Orioles recent form and records

The Blue Jays couldn't make the postseason last year after finishing with a 74-88 record. The last time they advanced past the wild card round was in 2016, when they lost the AL Championship Series.

Meanwhile, the Orioles have been making the postseason the past two seasons after a barren run of six seasons between 2017-2022. They won over 90 games in the last two seasons. If they want to make it a third straight time, they will have to continue the momentum.

Players to watch

MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

Blue Jays starting pitcher: Kevin Gausman

2024 stats: 14-11, 3.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP

MLB: Baltimore Orioles-Workouts - Source: Imagn
MLB: Baltimore Orioles-Workouts - Source: Imagn

Orioles starting pitcher: Charlie Morton

2024 stats: 8-10, 4.19 ERA, 1.32 WHIP

Starting lineups

Blue Jays

  1. SS Bo Bichette R
  2. 1B V. Guerrero R
  3. LF A. Santander S
  4. 2B A. Gimenez L
  5. C A. Kirk R
  6. CF G. Springer R
  7. DH Will Wagner L
  8. 3B E. Clement R
  9. RF Alan Roden L

Orioles

  1. LF C. Cowser L
  2. C A. Rutschman S
  3. 2B J. Westburg R
  4. DH Ryan O'Hearn L
  5. RF T. O'Neill R
  6. 1B R. Mountcastle R
  7. CF C. Mullins L
  8. 3B Ramon Urias R
  9. SS J. Holliday L
Blue Jays vs Orioles game prediction

The Blue Jays aren't that bad a team, as seen on Monday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is shining through with plate discipline, and all he needs is some support to drive him in. George Springer will have to come out of his slump to generate offense from the middle of the lineup.

With Kevin Gausman on the mound, expect the Orioles to cave against him. Although they have the star power, they have young blood, which means the inexperience could come to the fore against the veteran arm.

Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Orioles 1

Edited by Bhargav
