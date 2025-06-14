Blue Jays vs Phillies: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 14, 2025

The Phillies are looking to continue their momentum at home against the visiting Blue Jays in the second game of their three-game set. Philadelphia utterly obliterated Toronto in Game 1 on the back of Ranger Suarez's seven innings of no-run ball and supported by the bats of J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber.

Philly starter Christopher Sanchez will carry his 5-2 record and 3.10 ERA against the 10th-best OPS in the league posted by the Jays. On the other hand, Toronto starter Bowden Francis would face the seventh-best team in the league in total base hits.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies recent form and records

After a downward spiral in the past weeks, the Phils have won consecutive games and are now back in the wild-card spots with a 40-29 record. They've also maintained an impressive 22-13 record at Citizens Bank Park this year.

The Jays, meanwhile, are embroiled in a showdown with the Rays for the second seed in the AL East. As of writing, Toronto holds the spot with a 38-31 record and is just a game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies odds

Money Line: TOR (+141), PHI (-154)

Run Spread: TOR +1.5 (-150), PHI -1.5 (+126)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-105), U 8.5 (-113)

Blue Jays vs. Phillies injuries

TOR injury report

Nick Sandlin (RP): 15-day IL (lat)

Ryan Burr (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Yimi Garcia (RP): 15-day IL (shoulder)

Nathan Lukes (RF): 7-day IL (neck)

Max Scherzer (SP): 60-day IL (thumb)

Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-day IL (elbow)

Alek Manoah (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Anthony Santander (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)

Anger Bastardo (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

PHI injury report

Aaron Nola (SP): 15-day IL (ankle)

Bryce Harper (1B): 10-day IL (wrist)

Blue Jays vs. Phillies projected lineup

TOR projected lineup

Bo Bichette (SS)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B)

Alejandro Kirk (DH)

George Springer (RF)

Ernie Clement (3B)

Davis Schneider (2B)

Myles Straw (CF)

Jonatan Clase (LF)

Tyler Heineman (C)

Jose Berrios (SP, 2-2 | 3.38 ERA | 71 K)

PHI projected lineup

Trea Turner (SS)

Kyle Schwarber (DH)

Alec Bohm (3B)

Nick Castellanos (RF)

Max Kepler (LF)

J.T. Realmuto (C)

Bryson Stott (2B)

Otto Kemp (1B)

Brandon Marsh (CF)

Zack Wheeler (SP, 6-2 | 2.85 ERA | 101 K)

Blue Jays vs. Phillies picks and game prediction

Philadelphia and Toronto are the ninth- and 10th-best teams in the league in OPS, respectively. Due to the shellacking that the Jays suffered in Game 1 and the scheduled start of Christopher Sanchez, Philly is the more favorable team for this matchup.

Run Line: PHI -1.5 (+126)

Total Runs: U 8.5 (-1113)

Prediction: PHI wins, 4-2

