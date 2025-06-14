Blue Jays vs Phillies: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 14, 2025

The Phillies are looking to continue their momentum at home against the visiting Blue Jays in the second game of their three-game set. Philadelphia utterly obliterated Toronto in Game 1 on the back of Ranger Suarez's seven innings of no-run ball and supported by the bats of J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber.
Philly starter Christopher Sanchez will carry his 5-2 record and 3.10 ERA against the 10th-best OPS in the league posted by the Jays. On the other hand, Toronto starter Bowden Francis would face the seventh-best team in the league in total base hits.
Blue Jays vs. Phillies recent form and records
After a downward spiral in the past weeks, the Phils have won consecutive games and are now back in the wild-card spots with a 40-29 record. They've also maintained an impressive 22-13 record at Citizens Bank Park this year.
The Jays, meanwhile, are embroiled in a showdown with the Rays for the second seed in the AL East. As of writing, Toronto holds the spot with a 38-31 record and is just a game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Blue Jays vs. Phillies odds
Money Line: TOR (+141), PHI (-154)
Run Spread: TOR +1.5 (-150), PHI -1.5 (+126)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-105), U 8.5 (-113)
Blue Jays vs. Phillies injuries
TOR injury report
- Nick Sandlin (RP): 15-day IL (lat)
- Ryan Burr (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Yimi Garcia (RP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Nathan Lukes (RF): 7-day IL (neck)
- Max Scherzer (SP): 60-day IL (thumb)
- Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-day IL (elbow)
- Alek Manoah (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Anthony Santander (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
- Anger Bastardo (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
PHI injury report
- Aaron Nola (SP): 15-day IL (ankle)
- Bryce Harper (1B): 10-day IL (wrist)
Blue Jays vs. Phillies projected lineup
TOR projected lineup
- Bo Bichette (SS)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B)
- Alejandro Kirk (DH)
- George Springer (RF)
- Ernie Clement (3B)
- Davis Schneider (2B)
- Myles Straw (CF)
- Jonatan Clase (LF)
- Tyler Heineman (C)
- Jose Berrios (SP, 2-2 | 3.38 ERA | 71 K)
PHI projected lineup
- Trea Turner (SS)
- Kyle Schwarber (DH)
- Alec Bohm (3B)
- Nick Castellanos (RF)
- Max Kepler (LF)
- J.T. Realmuto (C)
- Bryson Stott (2B)
- Otto Kemp (1B)
- Brandon Marsh (CF)
- Zack Wheeler (SP, 6-2 | 2.85 ERA | 101 K)
Blue Jays vs. Phillies picks and game prediction
Philadelphia and Toronto are the ninth- and 10th-best teams in the league in OPS, respectively. Due to the shellacking that the Jays suffered in Game 1 and the scheduled start of Christopher Sanchez, Philly is the more favorable team for this matchup.
Run Line: PHI -1.5 (+126)
Total Runs: U 8.5 (-1113)
Prediction: PHI wins, 4-2