Blue Jays vs Rangers: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 27, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers will continue their series Tuesday night. The Blue Jays, who won the series opener, come into Game 2 with an overall record of 26-27, while Texas is 26-29 on the season.

Now that the weather is starting to heat up, games start to have more significance for teams throughout the league. The odds have been set for Game 2 of the series, and now is the time to make some predictions.

Blue Jays vs. Rangers prediction

Nathan Eovaldi is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Toronto is going to have Bowden Francis on the mound, and he has to find a way to turn things around. Francis has gone just 2-6 with a 5.54 ERA this season, and he could get hit hard in this matchup.

Daulton Varsho is having a big season for the Blue Jays as he leads the team with eight home runs. Toronto didn't hit well in the series opener, and that needs to change in this game.

Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Rangers, and he is one of the best pitchers in the American League. Eovaldi has gone 4-3 with a 1.60 ERA, and he can completely shut down a lineup.

Wyatt Langford is leading the Rangers with 10 home runs, but they aren't a team with a ton of power. Look for Eovaldi to set the tone as the Rangers will even up this series.

Prediction: Texas Rangers 5, Toronto Blue Jays 4

Blue Jays vs. Rangers odds

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays +125, Texas Rangers -150

Run Spread: Blue Jays +1.5 (-175), Rangers -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120), Under 7.5 (EVEN)

Blue Jays vs. Rangers injuries

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Yimi Garcia (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder impingement)

Andres Gimenez (INF) 10-Day IL (Right quad strain)

Ryan Burr (RHP): 60-Day IL (Righ shoulder inflammation)

Tyler Heinemann (C): 7-Day IL (Concussion)

Max Scherzer (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right thumb inflammation)

Erik Swanson (RHP): 15-Day IL (Median nerve entrapment)

Texas Rangers injury report

Corey Seager (SS): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Evan Carter (OF): 10-Day IL (Right quad strain)

Joc Pederson (DH): 10-Day IL (Right hand fracture)

Kumar Rocker (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Chris Martin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder fatigue)

Cody Bradford (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow sprain)

Jon Gray (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right wrist fracture)

Blue Jays vs. Rangers picks

The Blue Jays won the series opener, but things will go differently in this matchup. Focus on the Rangers when making picks in Game 2 of the series.

Money Line: Texas Rangers -150

Run Spread: Rangers -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120)

