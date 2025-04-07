Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 7, MLB 2025

The Boston Red Sox will look to build upon their current win streak in AL East play on Monday when they open an extended four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays from Fenway Park.

Ad

An intriguing pitching matchup headlines the series opener, with left-hander Easton Lucas out to earn a second win while Richard Fitts guns for his first.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox recent form and records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Blue Jays fell to 5-5 and down $118 overall for MLB bettors over the weekend after getting swept by the Mets in New York. All three matchups played to low scorers, resulting in the under cashing for total bettors a seventh straight time.

Ad

Trending

Ranked 24th in runs scored per game (3.5) and hitting a league-low five home runs, Toronto has amassed its .500 record mostly due to the starting rotation and playing solid defense.

Since dropping three of four at Texas in their opening series, the Red Sox have won each of their last two series, taking two of three from the Orioles at Camden Yards before returning home to sweep the Cardinals in interleague play.

Ad

Now 6-4 and $147 in the black for baseball bettors, Boston's bats enter this series red hot, averaging 11.0 runs in their last four games. The over is 3-1 during that stretch, with the offense now ranked in the top five in runs scored per game (6.3), batting average (.283) and OPS (.814).

Injuries

Toronto

Daulton Varsho CF 10 Day IL - Shoulder

Max Scherzer SP 15 Day IL - Lat

Ryan Burr RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Erik Swanson RP 15 Day IL - Hand

Alek Manoah SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Angel Bastardo SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Ad

Boston

Masataka Yoshida LF 10 Day IL - Shoulder

Liam Hendriks RP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Lucas Giolito SP 15 Day IL - Hamstring

Kutter Crawford SP 15 Day IL - Knee

Brayan Bello SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Chris Murphy RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Patrick Sandoval SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Zach Penrod SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Easton Lucas (1-0, 0.00 ERA in 2025)

Lucas tossed 5.0 innings of shutout ball with one hit allowed and 3:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio at the Nationals in his 2025 debut.

Lucas is 0-0 with a 10.80 ERA and 1:2 K/BB ratio in 1.2 IP thrown against the Red Sox

Ad

Richard Fitts (0-1, 4.50 ERA in 2025)

Fitts allowed six hits (2 HR) and 3 ER with a 4:0 strikeout-to-walk over six innings at the Rangers in his 2025 debut.

Fitts is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and 2:2 K/BB ratio over 5.0 career IP thrown at the Blue Jays.

Must-Watch Hitters

Toronto

Fresh off signing a 14-year, $500 million deal with Toronto, all eyes will be on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as he looks to get back on track after going 0-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's finale against the Mets. He's 1-for-3 with a double lifetime against Boston's left-hander but has started poorly versus southpaws in 2025, batting .167 over six at-bats with one extra-base hit and two strikeouts.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boston

Since starting the season in a horrific slump, Rafael Devers has been on a tear with his bat, which is a major reason why Boston has rattled off five straight wins against the MLB odds. The righty has hit safely in 10 of his last 19 at-bats with a home run and seven RBIs while taking five walks and only striking out twice.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds

Monday 4/7 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Toronto Blue Jays +114 +1.5 -180 O 8.5 -120 Boston Red Sox -135 -1.5 +150 U 8.5 +100

Ad

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox expert picks and game prediction

Though Fitts wasn't as overpowering as forecasted in his season debut against the Rangers, the righty was efficient, logging six innings to put the Red Sox in a position to win. While Lucas earned the win in his debut, the showing wasn't one to bank on. Boston has the better offense and bullpen, so expect them to set the tone for the series, making them worthy investments at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction: Boston Wins 6-3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Rose Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the University of Kansas with dreams of becoming an orthopedic surgeon and team physician. However, his career path took a different turn as he ventured into sports handicapping, writing, and editing.



While preparing for the MCAT, Mike applied to contribute to a site offering free sports picks, which proved to be a pivotal step. His success there garnered interest from larger platforms and startups. Despite his efforts, organic chemistry derailed his medical school ambitions, and he chose to shift fully into sports betting and fantasy sports content creation.



Over a 20-year career, Mike has navigated the highs and lows of professional sports betting. His experience spans working on a late-night sports talk radio show, covering the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League, managing a content distribution company, owning and operating a vape shop, and creating one of the first profitable DFS affiliate sites—an endeavor that helped buy his current home.



When offline, Mike enjoys working out his green thumb, coaching his son’s sports teams, hosting tea parties with his daughter, and relaxing with his wife and friends. A die-hard Kansas Jayhawks fan, he also proudly bleeds Cubbie blue. Know More