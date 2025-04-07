Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 7, MLB 2025

The Boston Red Sox will look to build upon their current win streak in AL East play on Monday when they open an extended four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays from Fenway Park.
An intriguing pitching matchup headlines the series opener, with left-hander Easton Lucas out to earn a second win while Richard Fitts guns for his first.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox recent form and records
The Blue Jays fell to 5-5 and down $118 overall for MLB bettors over the weekend after getting swept by the Mets in New York. All three matchups played to low scorers, resulting in the under cashing for total bettors a seventh straight time.
Ranked 24th in runs scored per game (3.5) and hitting a league-low five home runs, Toronto has amassed its .500 record mostly due to the starting rotation and playing solid defense.
Since dropping three of four at Texas in their opening series, the Red Sox have won each of their last two series, taking two of three from the Orioles at Camden Yards before returning home to sweep the Cardinals in interleague play.
Now 6-4 and $147 in the black for baseball bettors, Boston's bats enter this series red hot, averaging 11.0 runs in their last four games. The over is 3-1 during that stretch, with the offense now ranked in the top five in runs scored per game (6.3), batting average (.283) and OPS (.814).
Injuries
Toronto
- Daulton Varsho CF 10 Day IL - Shoulder
- Max Scherzer SP 15 Day IL - Lat
- Ryan Burr RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Erik Swanson RP 15 Day IL - Hand
- Alek Manoah SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Angel Bastardo SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Boston
- Masataka Yoshida LF 10 Day IL - Shoulder
- Liam Hendriks RP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- Lucas Giolito SP 15 Day IL - Hamstring
- Kutter Crawford SP 15 Day IL - Knee
- Brayan Bello SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Chris Murphy RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Patrick Sandoval SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Zach Penrod SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Easton Lucas (1-0, 0.00 ERA in 2025)
- Lucas tossed 5.0 innings of shutout ball with one hit allowed and 3:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio at the Nationals in his 2025 debut.
- Lucas is 0-0 with a 10.80 ERA and 1:2 K/BB ratio in 1.2 IP thrown against the Red Sox
Richard Fitts (0-1, 4.50 ERA in 2025)
- Fitts allowed six hits (2 HR) and 3 ER with a 4:0 strikeout-to-walk over six innings at the Rangers in his 2025 debut.
- Fitts is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and 2:2 K/BB ratio over 5.0 career IP thrown at the Blue Jays.
Must-Watch Hitters
Toronto
Fresh off signing a 14-year, $500 million deal with Toronto, all eyes will be on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as he looks to get back on track after going 0-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's finale against the Mets. He's 1-for-3 with a double lifetime against Boston's left-hander but has started poorly versus southpaws in 2025, batting .167 over six at-bats with one extra-base hit and two strikeouts.
Boston
Since starting the season in a horrific slump, Rafael Devers has been on a tear with his bat, which is a major reason why Boston has rattled off five straight wins against the MLB odds. The righty has hit safely in 10 of his last 19 at-bats with a home run and seven RBIs while taking five walks and only striking out twice.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox expert picks and game prediction
Though Fitts wasn't as overpowering as forecasted in his season debut against the Rangers, the righty was efficient, logging six innings to put the Red Sox in a position to win. While Lucas earned the win in his debut, the showing wasn't one to bank on. Boston has the better offense and bullpen, so expect them to set the tone for the series, making them worthy investments at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction: Boston Wins 6-3