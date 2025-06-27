  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 27, 2025

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 27, 2025

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Jun 27, 2025 19:03 GMT
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

The Red Sox welcome the Blue Jays for what is projected to be a high-intensity three-game set between the American League East adversaries. Boston has been in a free fall as of late. In contrast, the Jays are starting to heat up and tally successive wins.

Ad

Red Sox skipper Alex Cora has chose Brayan Bello for the curtain-raiser on Friday. Starting opposite Bello is two-time All-Star Jose Berrios. The Puerto Rican hurler has posted a 3-3 record with a 3.51 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 95 innings.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox recent form and records

The Red Sox have lost five-straight games that saw them plummet to fourth in the AL East standings with a 40-42 record. Their tumble is mainly due to their established starters getting hit with the injury bug this year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Toronto, on the other hand, are third in the division with a 43-37 record. The biggest challenge for the squad is their win-loss card on the road which currently sits at 18-21

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox odds

Money Line: TOR (+108), BOS (-118)

Run Spread: TOR -1.5 (+155), BOS +1.5 (-194)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-115), U 8.5 (-103)

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox injuries

TOR injury report

Ad
  • Ryan Burr (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
  • Max Scherzer (SP): 60-day IL (thumb)
  • Bowden Francis (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
  • Anthony Santander (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
  • Yimi Garcia (RP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
  • Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-day IL (hamstring)
  • Alek Manoah (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
  • Angel Bastardo (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

BOS injury report

  • Kutter Crawford (SP): 60-day IL (knee)
  • Tanner Houck (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
  • Triston Casas (1B): 60-day IL (knee)
  • Alex Bregman (3B): 10-day IL (quad)
  • Patrick Sandoval (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
  • Masataka Yoshida (LF): 60-day IL (shoulder)
  • Justin Slaten (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)
  • Wilyer Abreu (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)
  • Nick Burdi (RP): 15-day IL (foot)
  • Liam Hendriks (RP): 15-day IL (hip)
  • Chris Murphy (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
  • Jordan Hicks (SP): 15-day IL (toe)
Ad

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox projected lineup

TOR projected lineup

  • Bo Bichette (SS)
  • Addison Barger (RF)
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B)
  • Alejandro Kirk (C)
  • George Springer (DH)
  • Ernie Clement (3B)
  • Andres Gimenez (2B)
  • Nathan Lukes (LF)
  • Myles Straw (CF)
  • Jose Berrios (SP, 3-3 | 3.51 ERA | 81 K)

BOS projected lineup

  • Jarren Duran (LF)
  • Carlos Narvaez (C)
  • Roman Anthony (DH)
  • Abraham Toro (1B)
  • Wilyer Abreu (RF)
  • Trevor Story (SS)
  • Marcelo Mayer (3B)
  • Ceddanne Rafaela (CF)
  • David Hamilton (2B)
  • Brayan Bello (SP, 3-2 | 3.31 ERA | 51 K)
Ad

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox picks and game prediction

The Red Sox are slightly favored in the match and are expected to break their duck against the Jays. However, given the momentum that each respective teams is currently on, the visitors should eke out a narrow victory in Beantown.

Run Line: TOR -1.5 (+155)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-115)

Prediction: TOR wins, 8-5

About the author
Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Daniel Santiago
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications