Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 27, 2025

The Red Sox welcome the Blue Jays for what is projected to be a high-intensity three-game set between the American League East adversaries. Boston has been in a free fall as of late. In contrast, the Jays are starting to heat up and tally successive wins.

Ad

Red Sox skipper Alex Cora has chose Brayan Bello for the curtain-raiser on Friday. Starting opposite Bello is two-time All-Star Jose Berrios. The Puerto Rican hurler has posted a 3-3 record with a 3.51 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 95 innings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox recent form and records

The Red Sox have lost five-straight games that saw them plummet to fourth in the AL East standings with a 40-42 record. Their tumble is mainly due to their established starters getting hit with the injury bug this year.

Ad

Trending

Toronto, on the other hand, are third in the division with a 43-37 record. The biggest challenge for the squad is their win-loss card on the road which currently sits at 18-21

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox odds

Money Line: TOR (+108), BOS (-118)

Run Spread: TOR -1.5 (+155), BOS +1.5 (-194)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-115), U 8.5 (-103)

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox injuries

TOR injury report

Ad

Ryan Burr (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Max Scherzer (SP): 60-day IL (thumb)

Bowden Francis (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)

Anthony Santander (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)

Yimi Garcia (RP): 15-day IL (shoulder)

Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Alek Manoah (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Angel Bastardo (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

BOS injury report

Kutter Crawford (SP): 60-day IL (knee)

Tanner Houck (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Triston Casas (1B): 60-day IL (knee)

Alex Bregman (3B): 10-day IL (quad)

Patrick Sandoval (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Masataka Yoshida (LF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Justin Slaten (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Wilyer Abreu (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Nick Burdi (RP): 15-day IL (foot)

Liam Hendriks (RP): 15-day IL (hip)

Chris Murphy (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Jordan Hicks (SP): 15-day IL (toe)

Ad

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox projected lineup

TOR projected lineup

Bo Bichette (SS)

Addison Barger (RF)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B)

Alejandro Kirk (C)

George Springer (DH)

Ernie Clement (3B)

Andres Gimenez (2B)

Nathan Lukes (LF)

Myles Straw (CF)

Jose Berrios (SP, 3-3 | 3.51 ERA | 81 K)

BOS projected lineup

Jarren Duran (LF)

Carlos Narvaez (C)

Roman Anthony (DH)

Abraham Toro (1B)

Wilyer Abreu (RF)

Trevor Story (SS)

Marcelo Mayer (3B)

Ceddanne Rafaela (CF)

David Hamilton (2B)

Brayan Bello (SP, 3-2 | 3.31 ERA | 51 K)

Ad

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox picks and game prediction

The Red Sox are slightly favored in the match and are expected to break their duck against the Jays. However, given the momentum that each respective teams is currently on, the visitors should eke out a narrow victory in Beantown.

Run Line: TOR -1.5 (+155)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-115)

Prediction: TOR wins, 8-5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More