Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 27, 2025

The Red Sox welcome the Blue Jays for what is projected to be a high-intensity three-game set between the American League East adversaries. Boston has been in a free fall as of late. In contrast, the Jays are starting to heat up and tally successive wins.
Red Sox skipper Alex Cora has chose Brayan Bello for the curtain-raiser on Friday. Starting opposite Bello is two-time All-Star Jose Berrios. The Puerto Rican hurler has posted a 3-3 record with a 3.51 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 95 innings.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox recent form and records
The Red Sox have lost five-straight games that saw them plummet to fourth in the AL East standings with a 40-42 record. Their tumble is mainly due to their established starters getting hit with the injury bug this year.
Toronto, on the other hand, are third in the division with a 43-37 record. The biggest challenge for the squad is their win-loss card on the road which currently sits at 18-21
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox odds
Money Line: TOR (+108), BOS (-118)
Run Spread: TOR -1.5 (+155), BOS +1.5 (-194)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-115), U 8.5 (-103)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox injuries
TOR injury report
- Ryan Burr (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Max Scherzer (SP): 60-day IL (thumb)
- Bowden Francis (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Anthony Santander (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
- Yimi Garcia (RP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Alek Manoah (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Angel Bastardo (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
BOS injury report
- Kutter Crawford (SP): 60-day IL (knee)
- Tanner Houck (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Triston Casas (1B): 60-day IL (knee)
- Alex Bregman (3B): 10-day IL (quad)
- Patrick Sandoval (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Masataka Yoshida (LF): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Justin Slaten (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Wilyer Abreu (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Nick Burdi (RP): 15-day IL (foot)
- Liam Hendriks (RP): 15-day IL (hip)
- Chris Murphy (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Jordan Hicks (SP): 15-day IL (toe)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox projected lineup
TOR projected lineup
- Bo Bichette (SS)
- Addison Barger (RF)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B)
- Alejandro Kirk (C)
- George Springer (DH)
- Ernie Clement (3B)
- Andres Gimenez (2B)
- Nathan Lukes (LF)
- Myles Straw (CF)
- Jose Berrios (SP, 3-3 | 3.51 ERA | 81 K)
BOS projected lineup
- Jarren Duran (LF)
- Carlos Narvaez (C)
- Roman Anthony (DH)
- Abraham Toro (1B)
- Wilyer Abreu (RF)
- Trevor Story (SS)
- Marcelo Mayer (3B)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (CF)
- David Hamilton (2B)
- Brayan Bello (SP, 3-2 | 3.31 ERA | 51 K)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox picks and game prediction
The Red Sox are slightly favored in the match and are expected to break their duck against the Jays. However, given the momentum that each respective teams is currently on, the visitors should eke out a narrow victory in Beantown.
Run Line: TOR -1.5 (+155)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-115)
Prediction: TOR wins, 8-5