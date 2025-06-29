Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 29, 2025

The Blue Jays and Red Sox tussle for divisional supremacy in the winner-take-all Game 3 of their series on Sunday afternoon. After a downward spiral that had them losing five-straight games, the Red Sox finally stabilized in yesterday's game with a dominant 15-1 win over the visitors.
Walker Buehler will make his 14th start of the year with his new squad. The former Dodger All-Star has posted a 5-5 record with a 6.29 ERA. Opposing Buehler on the mound is Toronto's starter Eric Lauer. He has tallied a 4-1 record with a 2.21 ERA across 11 games this campaign.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox recent form and records
Although they put a halt to their struggles with a statement victory, the Red Sox are still fourth in the AL East with a losing 41-43 record. They've won just three of their last 10 games and are two games out of the wildcard spots.
The Jays, on the other hand, are slowly trending upwards in the AL East with a 44-38 record. Toronto is currently two games to the good in the wildcard positions and is just three games behind the Yankees for the top spot in the division.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox odds
Money Line: TOR (-109), BOS (-103)
Run Spread: TOR -1.5 (+136), BOS +1.5 (-160)
Total Runs: O 9.5 (-110), U 9.5 (-110)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox injuries
TOR injury report
- Ryan Burr (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Max Scherzer (SP): 60-day IL (thumb)
- Bowden Francis (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Anthony Santander (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
- Yimi Garcia (RP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Alek Manoah (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Angel Bastardo (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
BOS injury report
- Kutter Crawford (SP): 60-day IL (knee)
- Tanner Houck (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Triston Casas (1B): 60-day IL (knee)
- Alex Bregman (3B): 10-day IL (quad)
- Patrick Sandoval (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Masataka Yoshida (LF): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Justin Slaten (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Wilyer Abreu (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Nick Burdi (RP): 15-day IL (foot)
- Liam Hendriks (RP): 15-day IL (hip)
- Chris Murphy (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Jordan Hicks (SP): 15-day IL (toe)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox projected lineup
TOR projected lineup
- Bo Bichette (SS)
- Addison Barger (RF)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B)
- Alejandro Kirk (C)
- George Springer (DH)
- Nathan Lukes (CF)
- Ernie Clement (3B)
- Andres Gimenez (2B)
- Jonatan Clase (LF)
- Eric Lauer (SP, 4-1 | 2.21 ERA | 41 K)
BOS projected lineup
- Robert Refsnyder (DH)
- Roman Anthony (RF)
- Abraham Toro (1B)
- Carlos Narvaez (C)
- Jarren Duran (LF)
- Trevor Story (SS)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (CF)
- Romy Gonzalez (2B)
- Nick Sogard (3B)
- Walker Buehler (SP, 5-5 | 6.29 ERA | 56 K)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox picks and game prediction
With the form that Red Sox starter Walker Buehler is currently in, a flurry of offense from the get-go will be the priority for the Jays in the rubber match. The latter should comfortably come out as the victors on the road.
Run Line: TOR -1.5 (+136)
Total Runs: O 9.5 (-110)
Prediction: TOR wins, 12-4