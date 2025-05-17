Blue Jays vs. Tigers: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 17, 2025

The stage is set for the Blue Jays vs. Tigers in Game 2 of their weekend set at Rogers Centre on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers edged past the Blue Jays in the opener 5-4 on Friday night, with the Tigers launching three homers courtesy of Riley Greene, Zach McKinstry, and Javier Baez. The Jays tried to get back into the game, but could not overcome the early deficit.

With the win, the Tigers padded their AL Central Division lead, improving to 30-15 on the year. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are stuck in the middle of the pack in the AL East at 21-23, five games behind the division-leading New York Yankees.

First pitch between the Blue Jays vs. Tigers is scheduled for 3:07 EST on Saturday.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers recent form and records

The Blue Jays enter Saturday afternoon’s tilt looking to turn a lackluster campaign around. The team is 5-5 in its last 10 games and is coming off a series loss against the Tampa Bay Rays, following a sweep of the Seattle Mariners.

The Blue Jays’ hitting hasn’t lived up to expectations, ranking 21st in the Majors with 20 home runs, while sitting 11th with a .252 batting average. However, the Jays’ pitching staff is 23rd in the Bigs with a 4.41 ERA and dead last, surrendering 67 dingers.

As for the Tigers, Detroit’s coming off a series sweep of the Boston Red Sox after dropping two of three against the Texas Rangers. The Tigers are 8-2 in their last 10 games, with a sparkling 17-5 home record. However, they’re just 13-10 on the road.

The Tigers are fifth in the Majors with 59 home runs and a .262 team batting average. Their pitching staff is fourth in the Majors with a 3.26 ERA and is 18th, giving up 51 homers.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

DET: Reese Olson (4-3, 3.38 ERA), TOR: TBD

The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson to the mound looking for his fifth win of the season. Olson has pitched well, racking up a 3.38 ERA in eight starts. He’s accrued 42.2 innings and has a solid 45 punchouts.

Toronto has not announced a starter for the matchup. So, it’s likely going to be a bullpen day for the Jays.

Must-watch hitters

Riley Greene will be the hitter to watch for the Tigers. He leads the team with 11 home runs and is second with 30 RBIs. Spencer Torkelson is another hitter to keep an eye on in this Blue Jays vs. Tigers matchup. He’s also got 11 home runs and leads the club with 34 runs driven in.

As for the Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the hitter to watch. He’s second on the team with five home runs and is poised to have a huge breakout game at any time. Bo Bichette is also another hitter to watch. He leads the team with a .292 average and 22 RBIs.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers baseball betting odds

Moneyline: Detroit -138; Toronto +118

Run line: Detroit -1.5, +116; Toronto +1.5, -140

Total runs: +/-8.5, -110

Blue Jays vs. Tigers expert picks and game prediction

The Tigers look poised to take their second game in a row against the Blue Jays. Their bullpen’s strong performance on Friday night kept the Blue Jays' rally in check. With Reese Olson heading to the mound, the Tigers could be getting another quality start.

It will be up to the Blue Jays’ bats to get to Olson early and build up a solid lead. If that’s the case, the Jays’ bullpen can carry the load as they look to even the series and force a rubber match on Sunday.

