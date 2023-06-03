Who is Reese Olson? Tigers rookie starting pitcher has a promising debut

Reese Olson, the rookie starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, made his much-anticipated debut in the major leagues tonight. Despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the Tigers, including numerous injuries to key players, Olson's promotion presents an opportunity for him to showcase his talent and potential.

Reese Olson, who just turned 24, had been progressing through the Tigers' minor league system, reaching the Double-A level in 2021. He has shown durability and effectiveness on the mound, although he has been prone to giving up home runs. Despite his excellent strikeout numbers and low walk rates, some projections have placed him as minor league starting pitching depth or a potential relief pitcher.

In 2022, Reese Olson made 25 starts for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, boasting an impressive 33.1% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. These numbers reflect his ability to dominate at the minor league level. However, his command and tendency to leave his fastball over the plate have been areas of concern.

Olson possesses a diverse pitching repertoire, featuring a 79-80 mph curveball, a mid-80s slider, and a high 80s one-seam changeup. His slider, in particular, generates a significant number of swings and misses. While his fastball is not his most exceptional pitch, Olson compensates with his secondary offerings.

One of Olson's recent improvements has been his command of the fastball, which was evident in his dominant performances for the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens prior to his call-up. The Tigers' emphasis on defensive improvements and the presence of catchers Jake Rogers and Eric Haase should also aid Olson in securing extra strikes and preventing hard hits.

Olson's biggest challenge has been his susceptibility to home runs, but the pitcher-friendly Comerica Park could help alleviate this issue. If Olson can maintain his improved command and mix his pitches effectively, he has the potential to excel in the major leagues.

Is Reese Olson expected to remain in the MLB for the rest of the season?

While Olson's debut may be a temporary call-up, depending on the return of injured pitchers and his own performance, the Tigers are eager to give him an opportunity to prove himself. Although there may be some long-term considerations regarding his role, the team is hopeful that Olson can contribute positively to their pitching staff.

Reese Olson's debut represents an exciting moment for both him and the Detroit Tigers. While challenges lie ahead, his talent, improved command, and diverse pitching repertoire make him a promising addition to the team. Tigers fans can look forward to witnessing Olson's growth and potential impact as he takes his first steps in the major leagues.

