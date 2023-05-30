The Detroit Tigers were dealt a massive blow on Tuesday. Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left index finger pulley rupture. The move was made retroactive to Monday, May 29.

The left-hander was in the midst of a career renaissance with the Tigers. He has led Detroit's pitching staff with a 4-4 record, 2.13 ERA, and 67 strikeouts over 11 starts. His 0.98 WHIP is tied for the fifth-best in the majors.

Tigers PR @DetroitTigersPR (1/2) The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:

*Placed LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list (left index finger pulley rupture), retroactive to May 29

*Placed OF Matt Vierling on the 10-day injured list (low back soreness), retroactive to May 29 (1/2) The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:*Placed LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list (left index finger pulley rupture), retroactive to May 29*Placed OF Matt Vierling on the 10-day injured list (low back soreness), retroactive to May 29

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six strong innings in the Tigers' 6-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. He allowed five hits and one earned run while striking out six batters. He did not figure in the decision.

Rodriguez's absence thrusts Matthew Boyd into the No. 1 spot in Detroit's rotation. The 32-year-old has posted a 3-4 record and a 5.96 ERA.

Tigers fans are feeling dejected about the awful news.

Coach DuFore @Coach_Du4 @DetroitTigersPR If history tells us anything that’s the last we’ve seen of E-Rod @DetroitTigersPR If history tells us anything that’s the last we’ve seen of E-Rod

Rodriguez felt discomfort in his finger after Sunday's start. He underwent an MRI and received medical opinions before being diagnosed with a "ruptured A4 pulley"

The injury is often experienced by rock climbers and bowlers. The recovery time can vary from person to person. Rodriguez will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days.

PeggyOC @Peggs57 @DetroitTigersPR @tigers Would have been nice to get to .500 before it all comes crashing down... @DetroitTigersPR @tigers Would have been nice to get to .500 before it all comes crashing down...

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the Detroit Free Press about Eduardo Rodriguez's injury:

"I'm not a doctor. I just know it was in his finger and it was an issue on one of his last few pitches (on Sunday). It’s always hard to lose one of your better players. That goes without saying."

"We will feel that impact because it’s Eduardo and how well he was doing. But we can’t spend a lot of time thinking about that and worrying about that. We’ve got to get him healthy. We’ll continue to hope that it’s a quick return."

Brandon @fishinindasea @DetroitTigersPR i knew it was too good to be true. @DetroitTigersPR i knew it was too good to be true.

The Tigers called up reliever Braden Bristo from Triple-A Toledo to fill Rodriguez's spot on the roster.

Eduardo Rodriguez turned his career around with the Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Detroit Tigers throws against the Kansas City Royals

Before the injury, Rodriguez was on pace to have his best MLB season since recording 19 wins with the Boston Red Sox in 2019.

