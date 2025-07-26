Blue Jays vs. Tigers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and betting picks - July 26, 2025

Game 3 between the Tigers and Blue Jays on Saturday wraps up an exciting series in Detroit, where pitching is the show. Tarik Skubal, the season's most dominant arm in baseball, aims to silence a Blue Jays offense that's growing hot with the scorching hot bat of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

On the other side, Kevin Gausman is coming off a stellar outing and aims to steady a Toronto rotation in need of consistency. With playoff hopes shrinking and two of the league's top starters pitching against each other, expect a low-scoring, close game.

Starting Pitchers

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays)

Gausman enters Game 3 at 7-7 with a 4.01 ERA in 116.2 innings, aided by 112 strikeouts and tidy 1.14 WHIP.

He came off a good rebound outing against the Yankees on July 21, with one run on seven innings and eight strikeouts. When he's hitting his spots with the splitter, Gausman can shut down the red-hot lineups, but inconsistency has plagued segments of his season.

Tarik Skubal (Tigers)

Skubal has been dominant all season with a 10-3 record, an elite 2.19 ERA and a staggering 0.81 WHIP across 127.2 innings.

He’s racked up 164 strikeouts while walking very few, making him one of MLB’s most efficient and overpowering arms in 2025. With his mix of velocity, command and movement, he’s a nightmare for righty-heavy lineups and enters this game with ace-level confidence on his home mound.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)

Guerrero is on a tear at the plate, slashing an absurd .500/.542/.682 with 11 hits and five RBIs over his last five games.

He’s collected 4 doubles in that span and continues to anchor Toronto’s offense with elite contact and plate discipline. His current 1.223 OPS makes him one of the hottest bats in baseball right now.

Riley Greene (Tigers)

Riley Greene continues to deliver middle-of-the-order power for Detroit, batting .277 with 25 home runs and 79 RBIs on the season.

He’s been especially dangerous in July, consistently driving in runs and showcasing his ability to change games with one swing. Greene’s steady production and slugging presence make him a key threat against any arm.

Probable Lineups

Blue Jays (Away Team)

LF Davis Schneider (R)

DH George Springer (R)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)

SS Bo Bichette (R)

C Alejandro Kirk (R)

RF Addison Barger (L)

3B Ernie Clement (R)

CF Myles Straw (R)

2B Leo Jimenez (R)

SP: Kevin Gausman (R) 7-7, 4.01 ERA

Tigers (Home Team)

DH Colt Keith (L)

2B Gleyber Torres (R)

RF Wenceel Perez (S)

LF Riley Greene (L)

1B Spencer Torkelson (R)

3B Zack McKinstry (L)

C Dillon Dingler (R)

CF Parker Meadows (L)

SS Javier Baez (R)

SP: Tarik Skubal (L) 10-3, 2.19 ERA

Injury Report

Blue Jays

Anthony Santander (shoulder) – 60-day IL

Alek Manoah (elbow) – Out long-term

Andres Gimenez (ankle) – Could return early August

Yimi Garcia, Nick Sandlin (relief arms) – Both on IL

Tigers

Tarik Skubal – Brief paternity leave, expected to start

No major injuries are impacting the lineup

Current Odds

Moneyline: Tigers −201 | Blue Jays +163

Run Line: Tigers −1.5 (+112) | Blue Jays +1.5 (−136)

Total: Over 7 (−112) | Under 7 (−108)

Best Bets & Final Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Tigers 5, Blue Jays 3

Top Picks

Tigers Moneyline (−201) – Skubal’s elite control and season-long dominance give Detroit a major edge. Over 7 Total Runs (−112) – Even though Skubal limits damage, Gausman’s walks and Blue Jays’ inconsistent offense create upside for extra runs.

Tigers ML + Over 7 (Same Game Parlay) – Combines Detroit’s center of strength with a likely medium-scoring outcome.

