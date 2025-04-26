Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 26, MLB 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays bring a 1-0 series lead into Saturday as they are set to square off against the New York Yankees again. Toronto won the series opener 4-2 on Friday night, and New York will look to bounce back at Yankee Stadium.

The Blue Jays come into this game with a record of 13-13, and the Yankees are now sitting at 15-11. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction for Game 2 of the series.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees prediction

Max Fried is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Pitching has been carrying the Blue Jays at this point in the season, as they have pitched to a team ERA of 3.73 through 26 games. Veteran Kevin Gausman will be on the mound on Saturday, and he has gone 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA this season.

George Springer is hitting .329 to lead the Blue Jays on offense, but this team is still looking for more power. Toronto got the win on Friday night, but it is facing a dominant pitcher in this game.

Max Fried has been incredible this season for the Yankees, as he is 4-0 with a 1.42 ERA. Fried will need to give the Yankees a chance, and he will look to go deep in this game.

Aaron Judge has seven home runs and is hitting .408 for the Yankees. New York will need some other players to step up to win this game, and that is exactly what is going to happen.

Prediction: New York Yankees 6, Toronto Blue Jays 3

Blue Jays vs. Yankees odds

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays +160, New York Yankees -190

Run Spread: Blue Jays +1.5 (-120), Yankees -1.5 (EVEN)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-130), Under 8.5 (+110)

Blue Jays vs. Yankees injuries

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Max Scherzer (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right thumb inflammation)

Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-Day IL (Right rotator cuff surgery)

Ryan Burr (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Alek Manoah (RHP): Midseason 2025 (Right UCL surgery)

New York Yankees injury report

DJ LeMahieu (INF): 10-Day IL (Left calf strain)

Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Torn tendons in both elbows)

Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee inflammation)

Blue Jays vs. Yankees picks

Toronto picked up a win in the series opener, but things will be different in this game. Look for the Yankees to break out in a big way as they even up the series.

Money Line: New York Yankees -190

Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (EVEN)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+110)

