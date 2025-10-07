Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Game 3 prediction, injuries, odds, bets and picks - October 7, 2025 | ALDS Series

Toronto momentum follows a record-breaking offensive Game 2 and hands the ball to Shane Bieber in Game 3, and New York turns to Carlos Rodon in a do-or-die game.

The Jays have shown they can burst forth offensively and get dominating efforts from young arms (Yesavage), but this is a different look: Bieber vs. Rodon resembles more of a classic pitchers' duel on paper.

How the Yankees respond early to Bieber and whether Toronto's top bats can sustain the pressure on Rodón will decide the evening.

Starting Pitchers

Shane Bieber - Toronto Blue Jays

Bieber gives Toronto an experienced, high-spin arm capable of punching out hitters and eating innings in a playoff spot. He’s the Blue Jays’ planned Game 3 starter and brings the kind of command and sequencing that quiets opposing lineups when he’s on.

After Yesavage’s breakout in Game 2, Bieber’s ability to sustain length and keep the Yankees from stacking late-inning matchups is Toronto’s best path to close the series at home.

Carlos Rodon - New York Yankees

Rodon is the veteran lefty answer for New York in a do-or-die game: he melds swinging-strike stuff and playoff environment experience to navigate October crowds. Rodon will need to attack the zone early, not give up free passes, and keep the Blue Jays power duo off balance.

If Rodon can give length and not give up big innings, the Yankees offense, though wounded by recent pitching, has a path to force a Game 4.

Hot Hitters

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been the driving force behind Toronto’s offense, showcasing his trademark power and ability to come through in crucial at-bats.

Daulton Varsho’s all-around consistency and aggressive approach at the plate have given the lineup extra spark, while Alejandro Kirk’s timely hitting and disciplined eye continue to make him a dependable presence in run-producing situations.

Yankees – Aaron Judge / Giancarlo Stanton / Cody Bellinger

Aaron Judge remains the offensive anchor for New York, consistently delivering with his elite power and patience at the plate.

Giancarlo Stanton has provided steady run production with clutch extra-base hits in recent games, and Cody Bellinger’s composed at-bats and ability to adjust to different pitchers have made him a valuable threat in the middle of the Yankees’ lineup.

Injury Report

New York Yankees:

Brent Headrick: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back)

Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Ty France: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (back)

Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee)

Robinson Pina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nick Sandlin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current odds

Run Line: Blue Jays +1.5 (−173) / Yankees −1.5 (+141)

Total: Over 7.5 (−111) / Under 7.5 (−110)

Moneyline: Blue Jays +123 / Yankees −149

Best Bets & Predictions

Aaron Judge 2+ Total Bases Under 7.5 (−110) Blue Jays +1.5 (−173)

Final score prediction: Blue Jays 5, Yankees 3

