“Bo bichette looked like Michael Jordan making that catch” - Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette stuns viewers with a full-extension double-play grab 

Bo Bichette has hops. The Toronto Blue Jays shortstop showed off his vertical on Tuesday night with a leaping grab to keep the Kansas City Royals scoreless in the second inning.

With two outs and runners on first and second, Emmanuel Rivera lined a sharp line drive that looked far too high for Bichette to catch. The runners thought so, too. They started racing around the bases upon contact. Bichette leaped several feet into the air and stretched his glove hand as high as it could go. He hovered in the air for a moment as the ball landed in his glove. Then, he came crashing back down to the dirt. He tossed the ball to second base to easily complete the double play.

Bo Bichette gets up to keep a run off the board!

"Bo Bichette gets up to keep a run off the board!" - @Talkin' Baseball

Here's how Twitter reacted to Bichette's highlight catch.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette stuns viewers with a full-extension double-play grab

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has improved his defense by leaps and bounds this season

This Toronto Blue Jays fan noted that this was "yet another incredible defensive play" by Bichette. He just keeps piling them on this season.

bo bichette with yet another incredible defensive play

"Bichette with yet another incredible defensive play" - @maddie

Bichette rejected Rivera's sure hit on this one. That ball came off the bat with a .900 xBA.

Bo Bichette turned a double play on a line drive with a .900 xBA.

"Bichette turned a double play on a line drive with a .900 xBA." - @[heart]

Bichette's not the tallest player in the league, but he more than makes up for it with his athleticism.

Bo Bichette used every bit of his 6-foot-0 frame to make that phenomenal leaping catch. #BlueJays

"Bichette used every bit of his 6-foot-0 frame to make that phenomenal leaping catch. #BlueJays" - @Thomas Hall

This user doesn't recognize Bichette because of how much his defense has improved since last season.

That play is not the real Bo Bichette. I don't care what any of you guys say.

"That play is not the real Bichette. I don’t care what any of you guys say." - @Yambo

This user was focusing on something else here. Bichette usually lets his hair flow free, but this time, he had it in a bun.

i enjoy bo bichette putting his hair in a bun

"i enjoy bichette putting his hair in a bun" - @leo

This user compared Bichette to NBA legend Michael Jordan. Then, he said he meant a different Michael Jordan. The first analogy works. Bichette looked more like he was trying to dunk a basketball here than catch a baseball.

Bo bichette looked like Michael Jordan making that catch. Not the baseball player Michael Jordan

"Bo bichette looked like Michael Jordan making that catch. Not the baseball player Michael Jordan" - @Forklift Certified Lover Boy

Even a Kansas City Royals fan acknowledged how nice the catch was.

It absolutely was, but as usual, the Royals couldn't make them pay for the mistake. Helluva snag by Bichette tho.

"It absolutely was, but as usual, the Royals couldn't make them pay for the mistake. Helluva snag by Bichette tho." - @Patrick Glancy

Here's another Royals fan respecting Bichette for the leaping grab.

I want to be mad at the double play, but you just have to tip the cap to Bichette

"I want to be mad at the double play, but you just have to tip the cap to Bichette" - @Mark Zarybnicky

They better get used to it. That catch will be all over highlight reels for the rest of the week.

