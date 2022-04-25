Bo Bichette is the new alpha in Toronto - "How do I get to that spot? Mentally, physically, what do I need to do to get there?" time for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to step up

The Toronto Blue Jays suddenly find themselves with an embarrassment of riches, as Bo Bichette has emerged as a tremendous leader with a very different style from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Teammates recently opened up about the leadership exhibited by the young shortstop, who say that the 24-year-old leads by example and is mature beyond his years.

Bo Bichette is described as one of the hardest workers on the very talented Toronto Blue Jays roster and is very candid with his teammates in the clubhouse. While sports stars are often hesitant to open up about their feelings or emotional state, Bo Bichette is very candid and helps his teammates work through their very personal struggles. A teammate like that is someone that you don't want to let down and will give your all for.

Buster Olney recently shared the comments from teammates about the high level of play from the All-Star shortstop.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 'That's true strength': Bo Bichette leading Blue Jays with swagger -- and sincerity espn.com/mlb/story/_/id… 'That's true strength': Bo Bichette leading Blue Jays with swagger -- and sincerity espn.com/mlb/story/_/id…

The All-Star shortstop has been off to a slow start this season, but I expect things to turn around quickly based on his mindset and work ethic.

How far can Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lead this team?

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the top teams in the MLB, and with this leadership tandem, they have the opportunity to surpass the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays to win the American League East.

The youth leadership movement in Toronto also includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Being one of the top players in the league and having led all major leagues in homers in 2021, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has asserted himself as an active leader in the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse. Reported as being very active in group texts and keeping spirits high, the home run king is proving himself one of the league's best players.

The hot start in Toronto was contexualized by Sportsnet on Twitter.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/in… After 10 games, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a share of the MLB home run lead and a .711 slugging percentage — elite numbers — but the typically patient 23-year-old got there in an uncharacteristic way. (By @bnicholsonsmith After 10 games, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a share of the MLB home run lead and a .711 slugging percentage — elite numbers — but the typically patient 23-year-old got there in an uncharacteristic way. (By @bnicholsonsmith) sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/in…

Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero look to be key members of the Toronto Blue Jays for the next decade, and the AL East is officially on notice.

It goes without saying that the near-constant home runs from the MVP candidate also provide a spark to the Toronto Blue Jays. With both of these young players providing their own style of leadership, the future of baseball in Canada is bright.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt