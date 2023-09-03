Alex Rodriguez felt nostalgic seven years after leaving Major League Baseball, where he had played for 22 years. He has spent those seasons creating memories, from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, since making his major league debut in 1994 at Fenway Park as an 18-year-old who was "so damn nervous" starting at shortstop with the Seattle Mariners.

The 2009 World Series champion, 14-time All-Star, and three-time MVP was first selected in the 1993 draft. A-Rod took to Instagram to upload a video of his MLB journey.

He captioned it saying, "If people think your dreams are crazy, you're on the right track".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boomer fans become sentimental as Alex Rodriguez relives his prime in the major league.

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

MLB career timeline for Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez spent 22 seasons with the Seattle Mariners (1994–2000), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and New York Yankees (2004–2016) in MLB. He is regarded as one of the best baseball players.

The Mariners chose Rodriguez in the first round of the 1993 MLB draft. He made his major league debut the following season at the age of 18. He started at shortstop for the Mariners in 1996, won the batting title, and finished second in the voting for the AL MVP Award.

His sole championship victory came in the 2009 World Series when the Yankees defeated the Philadelphia Phillies. He was limited by hip and knee ailments towards the conclusion of his career, which led him to specialize as a designated hitter. On August 12, 2016, he participated in his final professional baseball game.