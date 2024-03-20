"Boone didn’t lie this time" - Yankees fans elated as Aaron Judge returns to spring training lineup following injury scare

Yankees captain Aaron Judge is back in the club's lineup for their upcoming spring training clash against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has been out of action since March 10 after facing some abdomen and oblique concerns.

A couple of days ago, during the Yankees's spring training clash with the Phillies, Boone confirmed that Judge would be back today to face the Pirates. While addressing Judge's situation, he said:

"Another good day today. He [Aaron Judge] had velocity yesterday inside. I know he is working on the breaking ball machine today. He's came through today, good to go and should be in their, coming off the off-days, on Wednesday. He is ready to go."

With players like Gerrit Cole and DJ LeMahieu dealing with injuries, fans were relieved after seeing Judge's name in the lineup after the Yankees officially announced it.

Many were scared about the five-time All-Star slugger's injury situation and hoped it was nothing major. Fans looked very excited to see Judge all set to start today's game. One fan even credited Boone for not 'lying':

"Boone didn’t lie this time"

Aaron Judge eyeing a potential Opening Day start following injury scare

Yankees star Aaron Judge recently revealed that he's feeling great after the MRI and has set a goal to start on Opening Day.

The former AL MVP also said he would be taking things slow, as his main goal is to start for the Yankees on March 28 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

"Like I’ve told you guys, there’s no rush. We’re feeling great, though. If this is the regular season, I’m definitely in there right now. Our goal is March 28.”

It remains to be seen if Judge can carry himself healthy throughout the season.

