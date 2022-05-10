"Boone fu***ng cooked him" - MLB Analyst loves New York Yankees manager's savage response to his Texas Rangers counterpart

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball right now. Manager Aaron Boone's team is fresh off an 11-game winning streak and enroll the top two men with the most home runs in baseball, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, in their lineup. Nobody can deny that the Yankees are good, really good. They currently sit first in their division with a record of 20-8.

On Sunday afternoon, the Yankees took on the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium after returning from a victorious series against their division rival the Toronto Blue Jays. In the first game of the doubleheader, some events transpired to cause fireworksv between the two managers, prompting a funny response from Aaron Boone.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone shrugs off opposing manager with disinterest

The man of the match on Sunday was shortstop Gleyber Torres. On a 3-1 count with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the game was tied. That was until the 25-year-old Venezuelan went deep off Rangers reliever John King to win the ball game. It was another stylish victory for the first-placed New York Yankees.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ Can’t stop watching Gleyber’s walk-off homer from yesterday Can’t stop watching Gleyber’s walk-off homer from yesterday https://t.co/zluL5XivZ9

The story is not so good for the opposing Texas Rangers, who now have a record of 11-15 and sit in fourth place in the American League West. Evidently sour following the loss, Rangers manager Chris Woodward took aim at the dynamics of Yankee Stadium and questioned if home runs there would count as homeruns in other parks around the league.

In a reference to Gleyber Torres' home run, Woodward stated that "99% of the time" Torres' hit would not leave the park. The Rangers manager also referred to Yankee Stadium as a "small ball park."

Following the match, Aaron Boone was asked if he had any reaction to Woodward's comments? Calmly, Boone stated, "No," dismissively and immediately prompted the media scrum to ask a new question.

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs Boone fucking cooked him Boone fucking cooked him https://t.co/3bRnqQzqj1

The calous, yet funny response from Boone prompted New York Yankees writer Eric Hubbs to tweet out a video of the exchange accompanied by the words "Boone f*cking cooked him."

The New York Yankees will play one more game against Texas on Monday before hosting the Toronto Blue Jays for a midweek matchup.

