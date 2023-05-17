Shohei Ohtani to the Boston Red Sox is something fans are dreaming about, and they would love to see it come to fruition. He's the best baseball player in the league and would change the team's trajectory for years to come.

That's why fans are hounding Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom about it at every chance. When signing autographs for fans, Bloom was asked if the team would go after Ohtani, and all he could do was crack a smile.

While Bloom couldn't give any clear answers, he did give the fans hope with his smile. A team like Boston could afford to rope in Ohtani, even if they act like a small-market team.

Boston came out before the season began hinting they would be interested in acquiring Ohtani. But they won't be the only ones. Every MLB team will try and make a move for Ohtani if he decides to test free agency.

"And the Red Sox have the money to do that, unlike other teams like Yankees, Dodgers, and Padres [who] give overrated players massive contracts and now barely have any money to spend," one fan tweeted.

David Pang @DavidPa43347995 @tylermilliken_ @soxseats And the redsox have the money to do that,unlike the other teams like yankees dodgers padres give overrated players massive contract and now barely have any money to spend @tylermilliken_ @soxseats And the redsox have the money to do that,unlike the other teams like yankees dodgers padres give overrated players massive contract and now barely have any money to spend

"Didn't hear a no," tweeted another fan.

Boston Red Sox fans want nothing more than Shohei Ohtani to call Fenway Park home. He'd be the biggest Red Sox player since Hall of Fame DH David Ortiz.

TheSneakerbox @SuriyaIsSupreme @Thomas_Carrieri “Brand Equity” I love that guy’s pitch. Entice him with money reason because Ohtani and Yoshi would be a powerhouse @Thomas_Carrieri “Brand Equity” I love that guy’s pitch. Entice him with money reason because Ohtani and Yoshi would be a powerhouse

Joe Boczenowski @coachjoeboz @Thomas_Carrieri The grin says yes, but his (very smart) brain says “ I can’t talk about it “ @Thomas_Carrieri The grin says yes, but his (very smart) brain says “ I can’t talk about it “

All eyes will be on Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels this year. If they can't break the mold and make the postseason this year, there's a high chance that Ohtani will end up elsewhere next season.

Shohei Ohtani to the Boston Red Sox would be huge

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox

Shohei Ohtani to the Boston Red Sox would be massive for the city. They're no stranger to bringing Japanese players to mesh with their ballclub. They signed Masataka Yoshida this offseason, and he's done nothing but hit the ball since arriving.

Having Yoshida is also another selling point the team could use. Ohtani would likely love to have a teammate from back home. The two recently competed together for Samurai Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

Boston would be an attractive place to play for Ohtani. They're a competent baseball team who finds themselves in the postseason more times than not. He's also come out saying he loves playing at Fenway Park.

Look for Boston to aggressively pursue Ohtani if he becomes a free agent.

