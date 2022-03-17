Boston Red Sox roster, key dates and Spring Training schedule  | MLB 2022

As usual, the Boston Red Sox have high expectations going into the 2022 MLB season. After losing the 2021 American League Championship Series in six games to the Houston Astros, the Red Sox are looking to reclaim their spot as the best team in baseball. Just four years removed from their last World Series victory, the Boston Red Sox eye the 2022 season as their chance to return to the promised land.

The Boston Red Sox finished the regular season with a respectable 92-70 record, good for second place in the division. Unfortunately their division, the American League East, has improved dramatically this offseason, with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays making blockbuster acquisitons ahead of the 2022 season.

The Red Sox have also dealt with some unfortunate early setbacks that should temper expectations. The city of Boston is used to championships, thought, and they won't settle for anything less.

Boston Red Sox roster for the MLB 2022 Spring Training

While the Red Sox haven't made a major move thus far in the offseason, they do have reason to expect success based on their current lineup.

The Boston Red Sox were dealt an unfortunate blow at the beginning of Spring Training when they found out seven-time All-Star pitcher Chris Sale will miss the beginning of the 2022 season with an injury. Chris Sale, 32, missed the entire 2020 season and most of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Thankfully for the Red Sox, this injury appears to be a rib fracture and Sale will not have to miss too much time.

Star Pitcher Chris Sale

The Red Sox Bullpen will also receive a boost after the All-Star break when it is reported that James Paxton will be healthy enough to make his debut for the team. The bullpen will be in a position of weakness going into the season, but it should improve as players heal and get into game shape.

While Kyle Schwarber was only with the Red Sox for a short time, the loss of his offensive firepower will need to be made up. Schwarber only played 41 games for the Red Sox but had an impressive On-Base Percentage of .435 for the team, a career high. The Red Sox will likely seek a trade to improve their batting lineup, but, thankfully, they have great players already signed to carry the mantle for now.

The top two players to watch for the historic team are Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez. Both players are coming off All-Star seasons and are fully healthy coming into Spring Training. They hope to make an early splash in a division that will be tightly contested.

J.D. Martinez up to bat

Key dates for Boston Red Sox entering MLB 2022 season

First Game of Spring Training: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Opening Day of the Regular Season: Thursday, April 7, 2022

The later start date for Spring Training due to the lengthy MLB lockout will have an interesting effect across the league as we see what teams get to full speed first.

The Boston Red Sox regular season will begin with their most bitter historic rival, the New York Yankees, and should energize both teams for the beginning of the season. The Red Sox regular season schedule can be found below via a Tweet from the team.

"Lock in your 2022 plans. Next season's schedule is here. http://redsox.com/schedule" - @ Red Sox

Boston Red Sox Spring Training schedule and dates

After months of wondering whether or not there would even be an MLB season in 2022, Spring Training is upon us. The Boston Red Sox will start things off in a series against the Minnesota Twins. The accelerated Spring Training schedule will lead to players trying to get into full speed quickly to be ready for April 7th's Opening Day.

The revised and now finalized Spring Training schedule can be found below, via a Tweet from the Boston Red Sox.

"See you soon, #RedSoxNation! #SoxSpring Revised Schedule" - @ Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox enter the 2022 season with high expectations, and it all begins against the Minnesota Twins on March 17. The Red Sox will need to start fast to keep pace with division rivals. Expect them to attack Spring Training to be as prepared as possible for the competitive regular season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt