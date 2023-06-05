Kourtney Turner, the wife of Boston Red Sox first baseman/DH Justin Turner, posted a touching message on social media on Sunday morning. A continuous source of support for the Red Sox star, Kourtney said that she loves the feeling of flipping to the sports section of local newspapers to see photos of her husband.

"I always subscribe to the local newspaper, not only for the hard-hitting journalism (& I want papers to exist forever) but for the feeling I get when I flip to the sports section and see this. I will never ever stop celebrating every moment of your career, @redturn2!," Kourtney tweeted.

Kourtney Turner @court_with_a_K I always subscribe to the local newspaper, not only for the hard-hitting journalism (& I want papers to exist forever 🥹) but for the feeling I get when I flip to the sports section and see this. I will never ever stop celebrating every moment of your career, @redturn2 I always subscribe to the local newspaper, not only for the hard-hitting journalism (& I want papers to exist forever 🥹) but for the feeling I get when I flip to the sports section and see this. I will never ever stop celebrating every moment of your career, @redturn2! https://t.co/TTYkz7aQLC

Justin also earned recognition for his significant contribution to the Red Sox's victory against the Rays in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday. Turner is batting .271 for the year with six home runs, 25 RBI, and 56 hits. His career batting average is .288, and he has 170 home runs.

Justin Turner's reaction to shifting from Dodgers to Red Sox

While Justin Turner declared himself "extremely happy" to be a Red Sox, it is still unclear why his former team didn't want him back. Turner, 38, played with the Dodgers through what have so far been the best years of his career. He played with Los Angeles for nine seasons, making two All-Star teams, developing a reputation as a clutch hitter, and becoming one of the team's A-list players.

However, the team turned down his contract option after the 2022 campaign. He continued to hold out hope that he would remain a Dodgerm, but it was over for him there.

Justin then said, “It’s like, 'Damn, it’s over. That nine-year run’s done.'”

Turner's future became clear when word spread that Martinez had signed with the Dodgers during Taylor's wedding. He agreed to a one-year contract with the Red Sox the next day, which included a player option for 2024. Turner is still unsure of the reason he was unable to stay with Los Angeles months after the incident. But he claimed that he is content with his final destination.

