Boston Red Sox Trade Rumors: 3 players who could be dealt at the deadline

The Boston Red Sox are in quite a competitive division this year. Alex Cora's side is fifth in the AL East with a 49-44 record.

Despite a relatively poor campaign for the Red Sox in the first half of the 2023 MLB season, they are still in the hunt for the playoffs. However, Boston needs a clearout before the Aug. 1 trade deadline in order for new arrivals.

Here, we take a look at three players who could leave the Red Sox before the deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 players who could leave Boston Red Sox before trade deadline

Boston Red Sox star Justin Turner

#1. Justin Turner

Justin Tucker is having an excellent campaign with the Boston Red Sox in 2023. The baseman has recorded 99 hits and 14 home runs in 341 at-bats with a .290 batting average.

However, Tucker is already 38 and the two-time All-Star's contract will be expiring at the end of next season. The Red Sox are unlikely to offer the veteran a new contract due to his salary hike in 2024. Hence, a move away from Boston before the trade deadline appears to be on the cards for the player.

#2. James Paxton

James Paxton has had another impressive season with the Red Sox in 2023. The pitcher has racked up 68 strikeouts and 17 walks in 59.0 innings pitched at a 3.51 ERA.

Paxton's contract with Boston is set to expire at the end of the 2023 season. However, with no signs of an extension between the two parties, the player is expected to be offloaded before the MLB trade deadline.

#3. Kike Hernandez

Kike Hernandez hasn't had the best of times in 2023. The Red Sox utility player has managed 62 hits and six home runs in 283 at-bats with a .219 batting average.

However, Hernandez has just a few months remaining on his deal with Boston and the team is not expected to offer him a new deal. All signs point towards a potential exit from the Red Sox before the trade deadline.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault