Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Prediction & Match Preview - April 22nd | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox venture to St. Petersburg, Florida in a rematch of the 2021 AL Division Series to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on April 22. The division foes are locked in a tightly contested AL East matchup that will likely go a long way to determining the fate of the division.

The Red Sox will send former Rays starting pitcher Michael Wacha to the mound. For Tampa, former AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber will oppose Wacha on the hill.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Friday, April 22; 7:10 PM EDT.

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Boston Red Sox Preview:

The Red Sox were entering the 2022 season on cloud nine. The team was coming off of a season that saw them make the playoffs and triumph over their rival, the New York Yankees.

The team made a major roster addition as well by adding Trevor Story to give them arguably the best infield in Major League Baseball. However, the team has only won a single series this year, and is sporting a losing record after their most recent loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Key Player- Alex Verdugo

Verdugo has been a pleasant surprise for a largely unproductive Boston Red Sox outfield this year. A key player in the trade that brought 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Verdugo has been the best hitter in Alex Cora's lineup this year. Sporting a .295 batting average while driving in nine runs over 44 at-bats.

#FantasyBaseball Alex Verdugo seems to be making a conscious effort to lift the ball more and has been more aggressive this season. He has not sacrificed contact.1st Pitch Swing: 27.8% (9% from last year)FB%: 44.8% (16% from last year)Zone Contact: 93.9%HR: 3 in 36 PA Alex Verdugo seems to be making a conscious effort to lift the ball more and has been more aggressive this season. He has not sacrificed contact.1st Pitch Swing: 27.8% (📈 9% from last year)FB%: 44.8% (📈 16% from last year)Zone Contact: 93.9%HR: 3 in 36 PA#FantasyBaseball https://t.co/0AA9dgqsmr

"Alex Verdugo seems to be making a conscious effort to lift the ball more and has been more aggressive this season. He has not sacrificed contact."

Verdugo has established himself as a bonafide outfielder and offensive force for the Sox.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Michael Wacha

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, DH Xander Bogaerts, SS Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Christian Arroyo, 3B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C

Tampa Bay Rays Preview:

While the Rays enter the series with a better record than the Red Sox, the 2022 season has been equally as disappointing for the reigning AL East Champions. After sweeping the Baltimore Orioles to kick off the new year, the Rays have been up and down. The last four games, however, have been a positive indication. The team has won three of its last four games while scoring a whopping 25 runs. This comes as a significant surprise considering the trade of slugger Austin Meadows to the Detroit Tigers.

Key Player: Ji-Man Choi

The first baseman for the Rays has been on fire to start the season. Through almost 30 at-bats, Choi already has driven in eight runs while hitting to a .393 batting average. While strikeouts continue to be an issue, Choi has offset that by his propensity to get on base.

Ji-Man Choi. 10 games in, you guessed it. The Rays wunderkind. The franchise. The MVP candidate -- 6th highest WAR in baseball. Ji-Man Choi. https://t.co/Gd4AMI4h0a

After bouncing from the Angels to the Yankees to the Brewers, Choi appears to have found his rhythm as a member of Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Rays Projected lineup:

Starting pitcher: Corey Kluber

Brandon Lowe, 2B Wander Franco, SS Randy Arozarena, DU Ji-Man Choi Josh Lowe, LF Francisco Mejia, C Kevin Kiermeier, CF Taylor Walls, 3B Ben Phillips, RF

Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bray Rays Prediction:

Michael Wacha is simply not talented enough to get Major League hitters out. Expect the Rays to put runs on the board early and not give the Red Sox a chance to catch up. Michael Wacha does not make it out of the fourth inning due to the barrage of batters sent forth by the Tampa Bay Rays.

