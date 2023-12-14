"Bouncing is the worst; you get booed" - When actor James Denton explained why delivering the perfect first pitch is of paramount importance

Actor James Denton enjoys making the first pitch at baseball games. The Goodlettsville native told Oprah Winfrey in a 2005 interaction that it was his dream to toss the first pitches at a baseball park.

Since that interaction, Denton has tossed first pitches at 10 major league stadiums and takes pride in not bouncing any one of those. Though he threw a high ball going over the catcher's head in a minor league park once, he never threw one that bounced ahead of the plate.

"Bouncing is the worst," Denton said. "Everybody sees it, and you get booed." (via The Tennessean).

For Denton, it's of paramount importance to throw a perfect pitch and avoid getting booed in front of a packed crowd.

Everything to know about James Denton and his baseball connection

The "Desperate Housewives" actor was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and attended Goodlettsville High School.

He briefly played basketball at a junior college before graduating with honors from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where he majored in advertising as a television/journalism major.

He spent four years selling advertising for two radio stations but went to Chicago to try his hand at full-time acting, which turned out to be pivotal for his career.

James Denton has appeared in several films since his debut in Desperate Housewives. They include Assumption (2006), Beautiful Dreamer (2006), Undead or Alive (2007), Custody (2007), Tortured (2008), and All-Star Superman (2011). Denton also appears in the music videos for Dale Watson's "Justice for All" (2007) and Phil Vassar's "Bobbi with an I" (2009).

After attaining success in his acting career the lifelong baseball fan purchased the Golden Baseball League team, "The Fullerton Flyers," in association with Orange County Investment Group.

Although the team's home field remained at Cal State Fullerton, the group changed the team's name to "The Orange County Flyers" shortly after the purchase.

Not stopping at that, he became an active member in the team's scheduling and tryouts and had a hand in selecting a few players. It remains to be seen if the 60-year-old James Denton can toss one more pitch without bouncing ahead of the plate and extend his legacy.

