Brandon Belt Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for veteran slugger as two-time World Series champion remains unsigned

Brandon Belt is one of a few notable free agents remaining on the open market with Opening Day less than two weeks away. The two-time World Series champion has endured one of the least talked about offseasons compared to the rest of the free agent class.

This has come to the surprise of many, given Belt's track record in the MLB, as well as his solid 2023 campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays. Last year, the former All-Star posted a .254 batting average with 19 home runs, 43 RBIs, and an .858 OPS.

This level of production, as well as his championship pedigree during his long tenure with the San Francisco Giants, has left a number of fans and experts puzzled as to why Belt remains on the market. The veteran has announced that he intends to play in 2024, so here is a closer look at some teams that can use the former champion.

A look at three potential free agent landing spots for Brandon Belt

#1 - Los Angeles Angels

It's been a difficult offseason for the Los Angeles Angels. Not only have the Halos waved goodbye to Shohei Ohtani in free agency, but the team's offseason as a whole has been uninspiring at best. This is why the Angels could be an ideal landing spot for Belt.

"Since the Angels aren't landing any starting pitching this offseason to bolster their rotation from the top, they may as well add depth to their offense. Would love for them to add either JD Martinez or Brandon Belt. Belt makes the most sense since he can play OF and 1B." - @AngelsWin

Not only would the Los Angeles Angels be one of the clubs that could present Belt with an attractive role in the offense, but he could also be a valuable bat in the middle of their order.

#2 - Boston Red Sox

Another club that has had a questionable offseason is the Boston Red Sox. After being linked to a number of notable superstars, the Red Sox landed a few batters this winter, including Tyler O'Neill and Vaughan Grissom.

That being said, the Red Sox could greatly benefit from a proven veteran bat as they did last season with Justin Turner. Belt would be an intriguing signing for Boston.

#3 - Texas Rangers

The reigning World Series champions will enter the 2024 campaign as one of the favorites to win the title yet again. That being said, any injuries and weaknesses in the order could hurt their chances of repeating as champions. Brandon Belt could be the perfect bench bat/designated hitter option for the Texas Rangers.

"Brandon Belt is 6 HRs away from joining the 200 club; someone sign this man (@Rangers looking at you)" - @CHilla415

The fact that Belt is from Texas could also intrigue the veteran to make his way back to his home state. This feels like an optimal landing spot for both parties.

