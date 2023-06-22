Brandon Belt returned to action for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday for Game 3 of the series decider against the Miami Marlins. The baseman managed one hit in four at-bats while getting struck out twice.

Although it wasn't a remarkable return, Toronto will be glad the veteran was able to contribute in the 2-0 win over Miami.

Belt suffered a hamstring injury just under two weeks ago against the Minnesota Twins. The baseman felt an issue of tightness with his left hamstring and exited the Saturday game (June 10, 2023) early.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Initial reports suggested that Belt would miss at least one game. Following an MRI, the Blue Jays then placed the 35-year-old on the 10-day injured list with left hamstring inflammation.

Kevin Barral @kevin_barral



Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lines out to Jesus Sanchez for the third out of the inning.



#Marlins twitter.com/i/web/status/1… In his first at bat back from the IL, Brandon Belt smacks a base hit to left field. First hit of the afternoon for Toronto.Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lines out to Jesus Sanchez for the third out of the inning. In his first at bat back from the IL, Brandon Belt smacks a base hit to left field. First hit of the afternoon for Toronto.Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lines out to Jesus Sanchez for the third out of the inning.#Marlins twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Yb5HmGar5s

However, the Blue Jays reinstated Belt to their roster on Wednesday and the baseman made his comeback in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

A look at Brandon Belt's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Toronto Blue Jays baseman Brandon Belt

Brandon Belt has had a strong first half of the 2023 MLB season. The Toronto Blue Jays baseman has racked up 41 hits and four home runs in 156 at-bats at a .263 average.

Despite Belt's impressive outings with the bat Toronto is fourth in a very competitive AL East division with a 41-35 record. Although the Blue Jays are still in contention to reach the playoffs, they need to maintain the pressure on the teams above them.

Toronto suffered a massive 11-0 loss to the Miami Marlins in the first game of their series but bounced back strongly to eventually win the tie 2-1. The Blue Jays will now look to continue their good run of form into their series against the Oakland Athletics.

With Belt back in the lineup, Toronto has a chance to rack up some important wins before heading into the 2023 All-Star weekend. He has been one of their best batters this season and will look to help his team get into the postseason.

Poll : 0 votes