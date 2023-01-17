Brandon Mayea: All you need to know about the Yankees star prospect

Young baseball prospect Brandon Mayea has been scooped up by baseball's most esteemed team, the New York Yankees. The Yankees have given the youngster the deal of a lifetime to sign with them.

Brandon Mayea is a 17-year outfielder who currently plays and trains at the Jaime Ramos Baseball Academy in the Dominican Republic. The team has been scouting him for years and finally pulled the trigger.

With the window on international signings opening, teams are rushing to get their hands on prospects that come from international destinations. Mayea is no exception. Although originally from Cuba, Mayea now lives and trains in the Dominican Republic.

FanGraphs have ranked Mayea at number 2 in their in-depth scouting report. According to reports, the 17-year old Mayea has incredible throwing power and accuracy from his position in center field.

Additionally, FanGraphs stated that Brandon Mayea has the ability to “punish the baseball” with a powerful yet graceful swing. The Yankees inked a deal that gives them Mayea's rights, exchanging $4.35 million for the young Cuban.

One of his trainers, Angelo Ramos, compared Mayea to Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers in a phone interview with Athletic Magazine. While Mayea will likely not see actual MLB action for a number of years, the Yankees are making sure they have acquired the right to use him when and how they want with time to spare.

Mayea's signing came as the San Diego Padres agreed to terms with Venezuelan catcher Ethan Salas. Salas, 16, has been on the radar of a lot of pro teams for some time, just like Mayea.

Although the MLB rights to Mayea are owned by the Yankees, it is likely that he will spend next season playing in the Dominican Summer League. The Summer League is a popular place for young baseball players to hone their skills in anticipation of big-league careers.

Brandon Mayea - the next Aaron Judge?

Seventeen years old is still so young. However, if we are to believe the glowing scouting reports about this youngster, the Yankees have certainly outdone themselves. For a team that already boasts arguably the best player in the world in Aaron Judge, they could have found a way to keep that legacy going well into the future.

