Braves Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

By Saurin
Modified Jul 24, 2023 09:00 GMT
The Braves have the best record in the league and they are looking tough on the field, yet sources say that the front office is planning to be buyers in order to fill the holes in the lineup. Team's bullpen has been concerning and Braves are expected to get a good relief pitcher to fix the problem. No major changes are expected in Atlanta but team will focus on getting better.

