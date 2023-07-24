Braves Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

The Braves have the best record in the league and they are looking tough on the field, yet sources say that the front office is planning to be buyers in order to fill the holes in the lineup. Team's bullpen has been concerning and Braves are expected to get a good relief pitcher to fix the problem. No major changes are expected in Atlanta but team will focus on getting better.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!