Braves vs. Mets: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 23, 2025

Huge rivals in the National League East Division are ready for a big series as the Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets. It's going to be a massive four-game set, and a chance for the Braves to make a big move.
Atlanta enters the series with a 35-41 record, and New York is 46-32. While the odds for this game favor the visitors, let's look at the predictions.
Braves vs. Mets prediction
It's been a strange season for the Atlanta Braves, but the offense is starting to show signs of breaking out. Matt Olson leads the way with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs.
Spencer Schwellenbach will be on the mound, and he has gone 5-4 with a 3.26 ERA. He needs to set the tone as he'll face a solid offense.
Pete Alonso continues to power the offense for the Mets, belting 18 home runs along with 64 RBIs. New York struggled at the plate last week, but it can bounce back any time.
The Mets will turn to Paul Blackburn on Monday, and he is 0-1 with a 6.92 ERA this season. Expect the bullpen to get into this game early, and that will lead to a win.
Prediction: New York Mets 5, Atlanta Braves 3
Braves vs. Mets odds
Money line: Atlanta Braves -145, New York Mets +120
Run spread: Braves -1.5 (+125), Mets +1.5 (-150)
Total suns: Over 8.5 (-125), Under 8.5 (+105)
Braves vs. Mets injuries
Atlanta Braves injury report
Chris Sale (LHP): 15-day IL (Fractured rib cage)
Jurickson Profar (OF): Two-week assignment (80-game suspension)
AJ Smith-Shawver (RHP): 15-day IL (Torn right UCL)
Daysbel Hernandez (RHP): TBD (Right forearm inflammation)
Reynaldo Lopez (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder inflammation)
New York Mets injury report
Mark Vientos (3B/DH): 10-day IL (Low-grade right hamstring strain)
Kodai Senga (RHP): 15-day IL (Right hamstring strain)
Sean Manaea (LHP): 60-day IL (Strained right oblique)
Max Kranick (RHP): 15-day IL (Right flexor strain)
Frankie Montas (RHP): 60-day IL (High-grade right lat strain)
Tylor Megill (RHP): 15-day IL (Right elbow sprain)
Brooks Raley (LHP): 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery recovery)
Jose Siri (OF): 10-day IL (Fractured left tibia)
Jesse Winker (OF): 10-day IL (Right oblique strain)
Braves vs. Mets picks
The two NL East rivals will have a great series, but the focus needs to be on the New York Mets in the series opener.
Money line: New York Mets +120
Run spread: Mets +1.5 (-150)
Total runs: Under 8.5 (+105)