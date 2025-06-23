Braves vs. Mets: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 23, 2025

Huge rivals in the National League East Division are ready for a big series as the Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets. It's going to be a massive four-game set, and a chance for the Braves to make a big move.

Atlanta enters the series with a 35-41 record, and New York is 46-32. While the odds for this game favor the visitors, let's look at the predictions.

Braves vs. Mets prediction

Matt Olson is leading the Atlanta Braves - Source: Imagn

It's been a strange season for the Atlanta Braves, but the offense is starting to show signs of breaking out. Matt Olson leads the way with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Spencer Schwellenbach will be on the mound, and he has gone 5-4 with a 3.26 ERA. He needs to set the tone as he'll face a solid offense.

Pete Alonso continues to power the offense for the Mets, belting 18 home runs along with 64 RBIs. New York struggled at the plate last week, but it can bounce back any time.

The Mets will turn to Paul Blackburn on Monday, and he is 0-1 with a 6.92 ERA this season. Expect the bullpen to get into this game early, and that will lead to a win.

Prediction: New York Mets 5, Atlanta Braves 3

Braves vs. Mets odds

Money line: Atlanta Braves -145, New York Mets +120

Run spread: Braves -1.5 (+125), Mets +1.5 (-150)

Total suns: Over 8.5 (-125), Under 8.5 (+105)

Braves vs. Mets injuries

Atlanta Braves injury report

Chris Sale (LHP): 15-day IL (Fractured rib cage)

Jurickson Profar (OF): Two-week assignment (80-game suspension)

AJ Smith-Shawver (RHP): 15-day IL (Torn right UCL)

Daysbel Hernandez (RHP): TBD (Right forearm inflammation)

Reynaldo Lopez (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder inflammation)

New York Mets injury report

Mark Vientos (3B/DH): 10-day IL (Low-grade right hamstring strain)

Kodai Senga (RHP): 15-day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Sean Manaea (LHP): 60-day IL (Strained right oblique)

Max Kranick (RHP): 15-day IL (Right flexor strain)

Frankie Montas (RHP): 60-day IL (High-grade right lat strain)

Tylor Megill (RHP): 15-day IL (Right elbow sprain)

Brooks Raley (LHP): 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery recovery)

Jose Siri (OF): 10-day IL (Fractured left tibia)

Jesse Winker (OF): 10-day IL (Right oblique strain)

Braves vs. Mets picks

The two NL East rivals will have a great series, but the focus needs to be on the New York Mets in the series opener.

Money line: New York Mets +120

Run spread: Mets +1.5 (-150)

Total runs: Under 8.5 (+105)

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More