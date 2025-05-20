Braves vs Nationals: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 20, 2025

The Atlanta Braves visit the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. This will be the first game of the series, but Atlanta holds a 3-1 series lead over Washington this season.

The Braves have improved their record to 24-23 on the year after a hot stretch, while the Nationals have also improved their record to 21-27. Odds have been set for this game, and it's now time to make some predictions.

Braves vs. Nationals prediction

Spencer Strider is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Spencer Strider will return from the IL on Tuesday and that should be a big boost for the Braves. Strider is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA this season and will look for a strong return to action.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with nine home runs this season, while Austin Riley has driven in 28 runs. Atlanta needs to be more consistent on offense, but they also have some incredible talent.

James Wood is having a huge season for the Nationals as he has already belted 12 home runs. Washington is a team that can create some havoc on the basepaths, and that will be key in this series.

Mitchell Parker is set to start for Washington in this game, and he is 3-3 with a 4.32 ERA. Look for the offense of the Braves to take control as Atlanta wins the series opener.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves 5, Washington Nationals 3

Braves vs. Nationals odds

Money Line: Atlanta Braves -180, Washington Nationals +150

Run Spread: Braves -1.5 (-110), Nationals +1.5 (+110)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+105), Under 8.5 (-125)

Braves vs. Nationals injuries

Atlanta Braves injury report:

Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF): Late May (Torn left ACL)

Nacho Alvarez Jr. (INF): 10-Day IL (Left wrist inflammation)

Reynaldo Lopez (RHP): RHP): TBD (Right shoulder inflammation)

Joe Jimenez (RHP): Late August (Left knee surgery)

Washington Nationals injury report:

Jacob Young (CF): Day to Day (Sore left shoulder)

Andres Chaparro (INF/DH): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Orlando Ribalta (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right biceps strain)

Amed Rosario (3B): Day to day (Laceration on left leg)

Derek Law (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right forearm inflammation)

Paul DeJong (INF): 10-Day IL (Fractured nose)

Braves vs. Nationals picks

Atlanta has been playing great baseball over the last month and that trend will continue in this series. Focus on the Braves when making picks for this game on May 20.

Money Line: Atlanta Braves -180

Run Spread: Braves -1.5 (-110)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-125)

