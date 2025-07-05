Braves vs. Orioles: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 5, 2025

Truist Park will host Game 2 between the Atlanta Braves (39-48) and the Baltimore Orioles (38-49). The Orioles won the series opener 3-2. The forecast for the game is partly cloudy, with temperatures soaring to 91°F along with 8 mph winds blowing in.
The Orioles will send Dean Kremer (7-7, 4.27 ERA) to the mound. The right-hander has been prone to being on the wrong end of a long ball and the Braves have many sluggers to make him pay if he leaves the ball up.
Meanwhile, the Braves will have Aaron Bummer (1-1, 2.86) on the hill. Typically used in relief, Bummer gets the start here and will likely go just a few innings.
Braves vs. Orioles: Game 2 betting odds
Moneyline: Orioles (+105), Braves (-125)
Total (O/U 10): Orioles Over 10 (-105), Braves Under 10 (-115)
Run Line: Orioles +1.5 (-180), Braves -1.5 (+150)
Braves vs. Orioles: Game 2 injury report
Braves:
Spencer Schwellenbach, Fractured elbow, 15-Day IL
Joe Jiménez, Knee surgery (cartilage repair), 60-Day IL
Reynaldo López, Arthroscopic shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
AJ Smith-Shawver, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Chris Sale, Fractured ribcage, 60-Day IL
Orioles:
Maverick Handley, Concussion, 7-Day IL
Jorge Mateo, Elbow inflammation, 10-Day IL
Adley Rutschman, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL
Chadwick Tromp, Strained lower back, 10-Day IL
Cade Povich, Hip inflammation, 15-Day IL
Zach Eflin, Lower back discomfort, 15-Day IL
Keegan Akin, Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL
Tyler Wells, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL
Kyle Bradish, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Grayson Rodriguez, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL
Albert Suárez, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL
Cody Poteet, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL
Ryan Mountcastle, Strained hamstring, 60-Day IL
Braves vs. Orioles: Game 2 prediction & pick
Prediction: Braves 6, Orioles 5
This game has the feel of a high-scoring battle, particularly with the Orioles' pitching depth being tested and Atlanta’s bullpen expected to carry a heavy load. Baltimore has the edge in lineup consistency, but Atlanta’s home-field advantage could carry them late.
Best Bets:
Over 10 Runs (-105)
Braves ML (-125)
Prop Watch: Ronald Acuna Jr. to steal a base.