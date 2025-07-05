Braves vs. Orioles: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 5, 2025

Truist Park will host Game 2 between the Atlanta Braves (39-48) and the Baltimore Orioles (38-49). The Orioles won the series opener 3-2. The forecast for the game is partly cloudy, with temperatures soaring to 91°F along with 8 mph winds blowing in.

The Orioles will send Dean Kremer (7-7, 4.27 ERA) to the mound. The right-hander has been prone to being on the wrong end of a long ball and the Braves have many sluggers to make him pay if he leaves the ball up.

Meanwhile, the Braves will have Aaron Bummer (1-1, 2.86) on the hill. Typically used in relief, Bummer gets the start here and will likely go just a few innings.

Braves vs. Orioles: Game 2 betting odds

Moneyline: Orioles (+105), Braves (-125)

Total (O/U 10): Orioles Over 10 (-105), Braves Under 10 (-115)

Run Line: Orioles +1.5 (-180), Braves -1.5 (+150)

Braves vs. Orioles: Game 2 injury report

Braves:

Spencer Schwellenbach, Fractured elbow, 15-Day IL

Joe Jiménez, Knee surgery (cartilage repair), 60-Day IL

Reynaldo López, Arthroscopic shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL

AJ Smith-Shawver, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Chris Sale, Fractured ribcage, 60-Day IL

Orioles:

Maverick Handley, Concussion, 7-Day IL

Jorge Mateo, Elbow inflammation, 10-Day IL

Adley Rutschman, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL

Chadwick Tromp, Strained lower back, 10-Day IL

Cade Povich, Hip inflammation, 15-Day IL

Zach Eflin, Lower back discomfort, 15-Day IL

Keegan Akin, Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL

Tyler Wells, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL

Kyle Bradish, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Grayson Rodriguez, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL

Albert Suárez, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL

Cody Poteet, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL

Ryan Mountcastle, Strained hamstring, 60-Day IL

Braves vs. Orioles: Game 2 prediction & pick

Prediction: Braves 6, Orioles 5

This game has the feel of a high-scoring battle, particularly with the Orioles' pitching depth being tested and Atlanta’s bullpen expected to carry a heavy load. Baltimore has the edge in lineup consistency, but Atlanta’s home-field advantage could carry them late.

Best Bets:

Over 10 Runs (-105)

Braves ML (-125)

Prop Watch: Ronald Acuna Jr. to steal a base.

