Brayden Jobert MLB Draft Profile: Height, weight, stats, and projected pick for LSU lefty

Brayden Jobert played an essential role for the LSU Tigers as they clinched the College World Series title on Monday. It's safe to say that the hitter boosted his draft stock ahead of the 2023 MLB Draft.

According to reports, Jobert stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 209 lbs. The 23-year-old has the power and bat speed to hit big home runs. He is also quick and can cover ground quickly as a base runner.

There are a number of talented hitters in the 2023 draft pool and many analysts believe that Jobert will be picked in the third round of the upcoming draft. However, after concluding an impressive season with the Tigers, the left-handed batter is projected to go early in the second round. In 2022, Jobert earned Second-Team ABCA All-South Region honors.

After winning the CWS title with LSU, Jobert said:

"I've been dreaming about this moment since I was 4 years old. ... I'm super blessed."

Brayden Jobert's stats in 2023 college baseball season

Brayden Jobert had a spectacular 2023 season as he helped the LSU Tigers clinch the national championship. He recorded 58 hits, 49 RBIs and 14 home runs in 193 at-bats.

Jobert had an impressive .301 batting average across 60 games and added four stolen bases to his name as well as the Tigers clinched the College World Series title.

2023 MLB Draft schedule and TV details

The 2023 MLB Draft will take place from July 9-11 in Seattle, Washington. Here's the full schedule for the three-day event:

Dates : Sunday, July 9 (Rounds 1 and 2) | Monday, July 10 (Rounds 3-10) | Tuesday, July 11 (Rounds 11-20)

: Sunday, July 9 (Rounds 1 and 2) | Monday, July 10 (Rounds 3-10) | Tuesday, July 11 (Rounds 11-20) Start times: 7 p.m. ET on Sunday | 2 p.m. ET on Monday | 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday

Round 1 of the draft will be telecast live on ESPN and the MLB Network. Fans who do not have access to cable can also live stream the first round of the draft on either Fubo, Watch ESPN, MLB.com and on the MLB App.

