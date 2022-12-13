Sean Murphy Trade: Atlanta Braves make blockbuster 3-way trade to acquire talented catcher 

Sean Murphy is heading to the Atlanta Braves, who have an iron hold on the AL East. In 2022, they won their division for the fifth straight season, rallying late in the season to overcome the New York Mets.

Despite losing star first baseman Freddie Freeman, the team has been able to draw in other talents to make themselves competitive. On December 12th, they made a play to acquire one of the best catchers in the game.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The deal sending Sean Murphy to Atlanta is part of a three-way trade with the Oakland A's and Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. One of the players heading to Milwaukee is catcher William Contreras. Oakland is getting catcher Manny Pina. The deal sending Sean Murphy to Atlanta is part of a three-way trade with the Oakland A's and Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. One of the players heading to Milwaukee is catcher William Contreras. Oakland is getting catcher Manny Pina.

Murphy was involved in a somewhat complicated, three-way trade between the Oakland Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers. Coming to Milwaukee from the Braves was 24-year-old catcher William Contreras, as well as pitcher Joel Payamps.

The Brewers sent five players to the Athletics by virtue of the Atlanta Braves for Sean Murphy. These players include outfielder Esteury Ruiz, catcher Royber Salinas, and three young pitching prospects.

Murphy was the centerpiece of the deal. Murphy is a former Golden Glove catcher who has come into his own as a regular catcher for the Oakland Athletics over the past two seasons. In 2022, Murphy hit 18 home runs and 66 RBIs and registered a batting average of .250.

William Contreras is another dynamic young catcher involved in the trade. Contreras is the younger brother of All-Star MLB catcher Willson Contreras. William had a breakout season in 2022, hitting 20 home runs as a 24-year-old. The Braves, who have seen themselves slide in the NL Central, will welcome his youthful skills to their team.

Farm To Fame @FarmToFame_ Braves sending No. 6 prospect Freddy Tarnok to A’s for Sean Murphy



The RHP made his brief pro debut in 2022, but in 25 minor league games:



106.2 IP, 4.05 ERA, 44 BB, 124 K



Braves sending No. 6 prospect Freddy Tarnok to A's for Sean Murphy The RHP made his brief pro debut in 2022, but in 25 minor league games:106.2 IP, 4.05 ERA, 44 BB, 124 K

"Braves sending No. 6 prospect Freddy Tarnok to A's for Sean Murphy. The RHP made his brief pro debut in 2022, but in 25 minor league games: 106.2 IP, 4.05 ERA, 44 BB, 124K" - @ Farm to Fame

The Oakland Athletics are expected to acquire a slew of prospects as part of the deal. Freddy Tarnok and Kyle Muller are among them. The Athletics are in the process of rebuilding, which means they are willing to deal a talent like Sean Murphy in exchange for prospects.

Sean Murphy could be a franchise catcher for the Braves

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos acknowledged that the team paid a hefty toll in terms of shipping young talent the other way. However, the team obviously believes that Murphy could be one of the best Braves pitchers since Brian McCann about a decade ago. It remains to be seen if Murphy can emulate his Gold Glove abilities next season.

