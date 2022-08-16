Breaking: Key dates for 2022 MLB postseason announced 

The 2022 MLB postseason is fast-approaching, and the dates and times have been released for the Fall Classic. This also comes with a new playoff structure, and there is now a third Wild Card team in both the American and National Leagues. Rather than a single-game elimination in the Wild Card round, it is now a best-of-three series.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan MLB has released its postseason schedule.



Game 1 of the World Series is Friday, Oct. 28. Game 7 would be Nov. 5.



All four wild card series will be on three consecutive days, Oct. 7-9.



Each division series starts Oct. 11.



The NLCS starts Oct. 18 and the ALCS on Oct. 19. MLB has released its postseason schedule. Game 1 of the World Series is Friday, Oct. 28. Game 7 would be Nov. 5. All four wild card series will be on three consecutive days, Oct. 7-9. Each division series starts Oct. 11.The NLCS starts Oct. 18 and the ALCS on Oct. 19.

"MLB has released its postseason schedule." - Jeff Passan

Due to these changes, the entire postseason schedule has been pushed back a few days. October 7 marks the first official day of the MLB postseason, with the Wild Card round lasting from October 7-9. Then, just two days later, the Division Series for both leagues will start on October 11. It remains a best-of-five series.

Now, this is where things get controversial. In the Division Series, the American League gets an extra day off between games one and two. Then, there is no day off for either league between games four and five. This means teams will have to play back-to-back and travel.

It seems that every season, the World Series gets pushed back later and later. The World Series used to be played in the middle of October. Now, however, the majority of the Series will be played in November. Many find this problematic as it gets increasingly colder into November, and the weather could affect how the games are played.

"Outfielders after standing in the field for 9 innings in November" - BetMGM

The World Series is set to start on October 28 and could last until November 5 if it goes to a seventh game. This might be the latest we have ever seen the World Series.

Nevertheless, this year's MLB postseason will be thrilling to watch. There are many contending teams. Let's take a look at the current MLB playoff picture.

The MLB playoff picture: August 15, 2022

As of right now, the LA Dodgers and the New York Mets will have first-round byes in the National League. In the American League, this would belong to the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees. The Cleveland Guardians would lead the AL Central, and the St. Louis Cardinals would lead the NL Central.

The American League Wild Card would feature the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, and Tampa Bay Rays. The Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies would be in the National League Wild Card as of right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt