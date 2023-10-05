Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames often grabs attention because of his love for New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. And in a recent game, Adames was spotted wearing a custom-made pair of cleats with a picture of his childhood idol on them.

A picture of his cleats made its way to Instagram, sparking a discussion among fans.

Adames’ custom cleats took his fans by storm. Many applauded his style of making the New York Yankees a part of the game by featuring a picture of one of the most celebrated Yankees players.

Source: Instagram

Some of the comments read:

“You are 🔥🔥 with the customs bro.”

“Best shoes really.”

Some fans were curious about how to get the same cleats.

“How you get those I want some Jeter cleats would wear them every game,” one user wrote.

From getting appreciation like “crushes these” to being admired like “would wear them every game,” Willy Adames’ tribute to his idol Derek Jeter was well received, making waves on social media.

A peek at Yankees idol Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter was one of the most celebrated New York Yankees players. His 20 MLB seasons earned him respect, fans and money. He garnered many brand endorsements and made a great fortune.

Jeter is not just a great player; he is also a smart businessman. The Hall of Famer has made some well-thought-out investments that have further contributed to his $220 million net worth.