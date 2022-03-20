Derek Jeter's net worth in 2022: A detailed breakdown of MLB's most beloved superstar's empire

Derek Jeter played shortstop for the New York Yankees and was selected to many American League All-Star teams in his famed career. He remains one of the most popular players to have graced the ball field. In 2017, Jeter was part of an ownership group that bought the Miami Marlins, and he was named the team's CEO. Derek served as CEO for five years from 2017 to 2022.

Except for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Miami Marlins have recorded losing seasons under his tenure. Miami made it to the division series that year but was swept in three games. Jeter stepped down as CEO in 2022 and sold his stake in the Major League Baseball organization. The Baseball Hall of Famer has sold his 4% equity position in the ownership group run by billionaire Bruce Sherman, which he received when he joined as a limited partner.

"Derek Jeter steps down as CEO of the Marlins http://hill.cm/D5Xe6s4" - @ The Hill

Jeter had a record-breaking streak both on the field as a player and off the field with his massive endorsement deals. He is regarded as one of the most well-known and well-paid athletes in modern sports history.

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees - Game One

Derek Jeter's net worth in 2022:

Derek Jeter's net worth is now estimated to be about $200 million. He earned $265 million as a professional baseball player in the Major Leagues during his career. He received a $5 million аrbtrаrу sаlаrу in 1999, at which time the Yаnkее had a $118.5 million contract. He collected at least $150 million in sponsorships, increasing his total earnings to $415 million throughout his career.

Derek Jeter's biggest contracts:

Jeter was paid $5 million for the 1995 season.

Derek Jeter made $10 million in 2000.

Jeter signed a ten-year, $189 million contract with the Yankees in 2001.

Derek signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Yankees in 2010.

Before the 2014 season, he signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Derek Jeter's endorsements:

Derek's performance and clean image landed him high-profile endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade, Discover Card, Fleet Bank, VISA, Ford, and XM Satellite Radio. When he retired, the shortstop was the star of one of the most unforgettable Nike advertisements of all time. He is regarded as one of the most marketable players in baseball history. Through endorsements, he made roughly $150 million.

Forbes @Forbes Derek Jeter made more $ from endorsements than any other player in the history of baseball: onforb.es/1YDK2d2 http://t.co/YRyNrMziay Derek Jeter made more $ from endorsements than any other player in the history of baseball: onforb.es/1YDK2d2 http://t.co/YRyNrMziay

"Derek Jeter made more $ from endorsements than any other player in the history of baseball: http://onforb.es/1YDK2d2" - @ Forbes

Derek Jeter's investments:

Derek and a group of partners, including Bruce Sherman, completed a $1.2 billion deal to buy the Miami Marlins in August 2017. Jeter paid $25 million for a 4% stake in the organization at a discounted rate. Unfortunately, the team's value had fallen to $990 million by 2021. Derek's 4% ownership was worth $40 million at the time. Though still a profit on his $25 million investment, it was hardly a promising indicator for the future. Derek ended his association with the Marlins in late February 2022, selling his 4% stake back to his partners, while the Marlins had the lowest club worth in the league.

Front Office Sports @FOS



12,000-square-feet

6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Statue of Liberty replica

50 miles from Yankee Stadium



Jeter first listed the property in 2018 for $15 million, with no luck. Derek Jeter has listed his listed his Greenwood Lake castle in New York for $12.75 million.12,000-square-feet6 bedrooms, 12 bathroomsStatue of Liberty replica50 miles from Yankee StadiumJeter first listed the property in 2018 for $15 million, with no luck. Derek Jeter has listed his listed his Greenwood Lake castle in New York for $12.75 million.➖ 12,000-square-feet➖ 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms➖ Statue of Liberty replica➖ 50 miles from Yankee StadiumJeter first listed the property in 2018 for $15 million, with no luck. https://t.co/dneRCLnhNs

"Derek Jeter has listed his listed his Greenwood Lake castle in New York for $12.75 million. 12,000-square-feet, 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, Statue of Liberty replica, 50 miles from Yankee Stadium. Jeter first listed the property in 2018 for $15 million, with no luck." - @ Front Office Sports

Derek purchased a 4-acre historic property in Greenwood, New York, for $1.2 million in 2005. He then proceeded to restore the 700-foot-long waterfront property completely. Derek advertised the home for $14.75 million in 2018. Derek Jeter, a former New York Yankee, has reduced the price of his refurbished lakefront castle in New York's Mid-Hudson region by $2 million. The Baseball Hall of Famer's asking price has dropped to $12.75 million from $14.75 million.

Derek bought an 88th-floor penthouse apartment in Trump World Tower on Manhattan's East Side for $12.72 million in 2001. In 2010, he put his flat up for sale for $20 million. He sold this apartment for $15.5 million in October 2012.

Derek built a 22,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Tampa, Florida, in 2011. The house was dubbed St. Jetersburg. When Tom Brady arrived to Tampa to play for the Buccaneers, he and his wife Gisele Bundchen rented the house for $75,000 per month before buying it for $17 million.

Derek spent $16.6 million in April 2021 on a 2-acre undeveloped waterfront plot of land in Coral Gables, Florida.

Jeter and his family are currently residing in a separate Coral Gables estate, which he purchased for $6.5 million in 2018.

With such varied investments, Derek Jeter is sure to enjoy retirement.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt