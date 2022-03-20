"He looks like if Tom Brady did meth" - NFL fans drew hilarious comparisons between TB12 and cryptocurrency pioneer 

Tom Brady drew the attention of NFL fans by announcing his shock decision to return to the league after being retired for only 40 days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is now gearing up for his 23rd season in the league in which he hopes to claim his eighth Super Bowl title.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

While the quarterback is ready to once again leave his mark on the gridiron, he has ambitions off the field as well. Brady recently ventured into the world of cryptocurrency and even co-founded 'Autograph', a platform that helps celebrities launch their own line of NFTs.

But this time around, Brady found himself in the crypto chatter for a different reason. NFL fans seem to have identified the quarterback's doppleganger in Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Buterin was recently featured on the cover of Time magazine and NFL fans were quick to draw comparisons to Brady with one fan going as far as to claim that the crypto entreprenuer was TB12's clone.

Another Twitter user wasn't so kind when it came to comparing Buterin to Brady.

Another user believed Buterin looked like a version of Brady had the quarterback been on an illicit substance.

Another fan likened the crypto billionaire to Brady being two years away from the NFL and weight training.

Buterin admittedly does not have the build of a superstar like Brady. This prompted another NFL fan to make a reference to Marvel superhero Captain America's super serum.

Buterin fought back with a sly dig at Tom Brady

Being exposed to all these hot takes left Buterin with the urge to give a piece of his mind back to the NFL community. While Brady might be an international superstar, Buterin seems to have no idea who he is by mistaking the Buccaneers quarterback for Tom Cruise.

vitalik.eth @VitalikButerin I didn't even know who Tom Brady is, had to ask people around me. My best guess was that he was the actor from Mission Impossible. I didn't even know who Tom Brady is, had to ask people around me. My best guess was that he was the actor from Mission Impossible. https://t.co/MLWVcbtPHc

Brady, though, took the dig in his stride and made sure to profess his admiration for crypto pioneers like Buterin who paved the way for platforms like 'Autograph'.

Tom Brady @TomBrady twitter.com/vitalikbuterin… vitalik.eth @VitalikButerin I didn't even know who Tom Brady is, had to ask people around me. My best guess was that he was the actor from Mission Impossible. I didn't even know who Tom Brady is, had to ask people around me. My best guess was that he was the actor from Mission Impossible. https://t.co/MLWVcbtPHc What’s up Vitalik! You may not know me but just wanted to say I’m a big fan of yours. thank you for everything you’ve built in the world of crypto, otherwise @Autograph wouldn’t have been possible. Hope I get to meet you some day you’re the What’s up Vitalik! You may not know me but just wanted to say I’m a big fan of yours. thank you for everything you’ve built in the world of crypto, otherwise @Autograph wouldn’t have been possible. Hope I get to meet you some day you’re the 🐐 twitter.com/vitalikbuterin…

It's not often one gets compared to Tom Brady, but when they do, it's guaranteed that the NFL community will be prepared to dish out some major burns.

