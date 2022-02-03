Rafael Nadal signs up with Tom Brady's NFT firm to release autograph collection

Rafael Nadal recently took to Twitter to thank his fans for their unwavering support during his run to the Australian Open title last month. The Spaniard also announced that he would be teaming up with Autograph, an NFT platform co-founded by NFL legend Tom Brady.

Nadal fought back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the championship match in Melbourne on Sunday. The 35-year-old was slow off the blocks, but shifted gears as the match progressed to seal his 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard received tremendous support throughout the fortnight in Melbourne and it comes as no surprise that he wants to give back to his fans. Nadal will be collaborating with Autograph to release a unique capsule of NFT collectibles to give his fans a more personalized look into his world.

"Thanks to the fans and to those that have supported me. Now I want to bring you all closer to my game and my world, in a way I've never done before… There are more things to make with Autograph," he tweeted, followed by a wink emoji.

The Twitter handle of the NFT firm also expressed delight at getting Nadal on board.

"Rafael Nadal's historic win will live forever. And so will his autograph collection."

Rafael Nadal joins Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka and Elina Svitolina in endorsing NFTs

Nadal joins four-time Major winner Naomi Osaka on Autograph's roster. The Japanese collaborated with Autograph to drop her second collection of NFTs.

It should be noted that Stan Wawrinka and Elina Svitolina also recently endorsed NFTs, a unique virtual asset that can be sold, traded and stored on a digital ledger.

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady co-founded Autograph.io in April last year, in a bid to help athletes create and market their own digital collectibles. The non-fungible token (NFT) platform has since accrued around $170 million and has been backed by some big organizations like DraftKings and Lionsgate.

Nadal, meanwhile, flew to Spain on Wednesday after his initial flight was canceled for undisclosed reasons. He is expected to get some rest before returning to the tour at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco later this month.

