MLB Free Agency: Miami Marlins sign 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler to three-year deal; what does it mean for the reigning champs?

The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler have agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract. According to reports, the contract has an opt-out clause after each of the first two seasons, allowing Soler to become a free agent again after each of those seasons. The Miami Marlins have been looking for a powerful hitter. Reigning World Series MVP Jorge Soler could be the answer.

"Outfielder Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a three-year, $36 million contract," sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. "The Marlins have been looking for a big bat, and they get it," tweeted Jeff Passan, an American baseball columnist with ESPN.

The 2021 World Series MVP, Jorge Soler, has been in talks with several organizations. Soler had piqued the interest of eight organizations, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Last season, Soler, 30, batted .223/.316/.432 with 27 home runs in 149 games for the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves. In 2019, Soler hit 48 home runs, and during the 2021 postseason, he went eight for 33 (.242) with three home runs in 11 games. Soler has won two World Series championships, first with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and again with the Atlanta Braves last fall.

"The Rangers, Red Sox, Astros, Marlins & Dodgers are in talks with Jorge Soler, per @hgomez27 & @mikedeportes." - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The Braves lost Freddie Freeman days ago when he signed a six-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves have now taken another hit, with Jorge Soler agreeing to a three-year contract with the Miami Marlins. The Marlins may deploy Soler as a big bat in the lineup to add outfield depth. Following the Dodgers' acquisition of Freddie Freeman, Soler's signing with the Marlins is a slap in the face, as two critical players from the Braves' 2021 World Series squad have left for different teams.

What will Jorge Soler bring to the Miami Marlins?

The Miami Marlins have signed a player they hope will be a game-changer. The Marlins will have to clear space on the 40-man roster now that the deal has been finalized. In terms of offense, Soler has a lot to offer the Marlins. He has a .831 on-base plus slugging percentage with 179 extra-base hits since 2018. Last season, his average exit velocity (91.2 mph, 83rd percentile), max exit velocity (117.9 mph, 99th percentile), barrel rate (12.7 percent, 82nd percentile), and predicted slugging percentage were all in the top-20 percentile of MLB hitters (.494, 81st percentile). When it comes to defense, things get tricky. Soler has mostly played right field (344 starts) and has been a designated hitter (214 starts) throughout his MLB career. He's never played center field, the position the Marlins have been seeking to fill. Soler's defense hasn't always been his strong suit. Last season, he had a minus-11 defensive runs saved in the right field and has a career minus-49. This would suggest that he should primarily be used as a designated hitter, with occasional starts in the corner outfield positions if needed.

