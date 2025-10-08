Brewers vs. Cubs: Game 3 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 8, 2025 | NLDS Series

The Brewers of Milwaukee play at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, attempting to clinch the NLDS from the Cubs in Chicago after winning the first two games of the series.
The Milwaukee pitching depth has been the difference thus far, shutting down the Chicago offense, and the Brewers are one victory away from reaching the NLCS.
Meanwhile, the Cubs find themselves facing elimination and need to get a spark going at home in order to keep their season alive, trusting in their lineup depth and home-field advantage to maintain their postseason dreams alive for Game 3.
Starting Pitchers
Brewers - Quinn Priester (RHP)
Quinn Priester has quietly developed into one of Milwaukee’s most reliable arms this season. His command has been sharp, and he’s consistently kept hitters off balance with a mix of well-located fastballs and late-breaking off-speed pitches.
Priester’s ability to limit hard contact and work deep into games has made him a key part of the Brewers’ rotation, especially in high-pressure playoff situations.
Cubs - Jameson Taillon (RHP)
Jameson Taillon has been a consistent and cagey presence for the Cubs all year long. He's been incredibly poised on the mound, employing pinpoint command and sequencing to baffle hitters.
Taillon's efficiency and creation of weak contact are ideal traits for him to succeed in a postseason environment, particularly at Wrigley Field, where he's had some big-game outings.
Hot Hitters
Brewers - Jackson Chourio / Andrew Vaughn / William Contreras
Milwaukee's offense has been balanced and explosive. The return to form by Jackson Chourio from a hamstring injury (day-to-day) and power hitters in William Contreras and Andrew Vaughn drove late-inning rallies.
Recent home runs from the lineup and multi-run inning capability to score makes Milwaukee dangerous in any given inning.
Cubs - Michael Busch / Nico Hoerner / Seiya Suzuki
Chicago needs clutch production from Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, and Seiya Suzuki to change the series’ momentum.
The Cubs have run creators, but injuries to rotation/depth pieces and less bullpen cushion mean those hitters must generate early offense to put Milwaukee on its heels.
Injury Report
Chicago Cubs:
- Cade Horton – 15-Day IL (ribs)
- Owen Caissie – 7-Day IL (concussion)
- Ryan Brasier – 15-Day IL (groin)
- Miguel Amaya – 10-Day IL (ankle)
- Justin Steele – 60-Day IL (elbow)
Milwaukee Brewers:
- Jackson Chourio – Day-to-day (hamstring)
- Brandon Woodruff – 15-Day IL (lat)
- Shelby Miller – 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Logan Henderson – 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Jordan Montgomery – 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Garrett Mitchell – 60-Day IL (oblique)
- Connor Thomas – 60-Day IL (elbow)
Current Odds
- Run Line: Brewers +1.5 (−224) / Cubs −1.5 (+181)
- Total: Over 6.5 (−125) / Under 6.5 (+103)
- Moneyline: Brewers +101 / Cubs −123
Best Bets & Final Prediction
- Cubs Moneyline (−123)
- Over 6.5 (−125)
- Jackson Chourio 2+ Total Bases
Final score prediction: Brewers 5, Cubs 3