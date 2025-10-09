Brewers vs. Cubs: Game 4 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 9, 2025 | NLDS Series

Chicago remained alive with a narrow 4-3 win in Game 3, limiting Milwaukee's series lead to 2-1. The Brewers still hold the advantage but will need to look to replace an exhausted starter who departed early in Game 3; the Cubs hold momentum and will battle for winner-take-all Game 5 if they can knot up this series. Expect both managers to weigh bullpen usage carefully, this is effectively a short series sprint.
Starting Pitchers
Freddy Peralta (Brewers)
Peralta has been the ace-level arm for the Brewers in 2025, with a 17-6 record, 2.70 ERA, and over 200 strikeouts. His fastball-slider setup has dominated all season, and he enters this game on a positive note with excellent swing-and-miss statistics and consistent command on right-handers and left-handers.
Matthew Boyd (Cubs)
Boyd quietly posted one of his best campaigns, recording a 14-8 record and a 3.21 ERA while holding walks to a minimum and keeping bats weak. The veteran lefty excels at throwing an assortment of speeds and locations and gets his changeup to quiet right-handed bats and take games deep into innings.
Hot Hitters To Watch
Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich - veteran table-setter with power and a knack for big at-bats; he’s a matchup-mover in these spots.
Jake Bauers - provided timely power in Game 3 and will be sought after in RBI opportunities.
Jackson Chourio - youth, speed, and extra-base ability; his at-bats often change inning structure for Milwaukee.
Chicago Cubs
Michael Busch - historic leadoff power in this series and a clear run producer; early homers have swung games in Chicago’s favor.
Pete Crow-Armstrong - delivered the go-ahead two-run single in Game 3; a catalyst at the top of the lineup.
Seiya Suzuki - His improved timing against breaking pitches could carry over in Game 4, especially if the Brewers rely heavily on right-handed relief.
Injury Report
Chicago Cubs:
- Cade Horton – 15-Day IL (ribs)
- Owen Caissie – 7-Day IL (concussion)
- Ryan Brasier – 15-Day IL (groin)
- Miguel Amaya – 10-Day IL (ankle)
- Justin Steele – 60-Day IL (elbow)
Milwaukee Brewers:
- Jackson Chourio – day-to-day (hamstring)
- Brandon Woodruff – 15-Day IL (lat)
- Shelby Miller – 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Logan Henderson – 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Jordan Montgomery – 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Garrett Mitchell – 60-Day IL (oblique)
- Connor Thomas – 60-Day IL (elbow)
Current Odds
Run Line:
- Brewers -1.5 (+145)
- Cubs +1.5 (−178)
Total:
- Over 7 (−119)
- Under 7 (−102)
Moneyline:
- Cubs −125
- Brewers +103
Best Bets & Final Prediction
- Cubs Moneyline (−125)
- Michael Busch 1+ Hits
- Total Over 7 (−119)
Final score prediction: Cubs 3, Brewers 2