  Brewers vs. Cubs: Game 4 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 9, 2025 | NLDS Series

Brewers vs. Cubs: Game 4 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 9, 2025 | NLDS Series

By Shubham Soni
Modified Oct 09, 2025 16:54 GMT
Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Chicago remained alive with a narrow 4-3 win in Game 3, limiting Milwaukee's series lead to 2-1. The Brewers still hold the advantage but will need to look to replace an exhausted starter who departed early in Game 3; the Cubs hold momentum and will battle for winner-take-all Game 5 if they can knot up this series. Expect both managers to weigh bullpen usage carefully, this is effectively a short series sprint.

Starting Pitchers

Freddy Peralta (Brewers)

Peralta has been the ace-level arm for the Brewers in 2025, with a 17-6 record, 2.70 ERA, and over 200 strikeouts. His fastball-slider setup has dominated all season, and he enters this game on a positive note with excellent swing-and-miss statistics and consistent command on right-handers and left-handers.

Matthew Boyd (Cubs)

Boyd quietly posted one of his best campaigns, recording a 14-8 record and a 3.21 ERA while holding walks to a minimum and keeping bats weak. The veteran lefty excels at throwing an assortment of speeds and locations and gets his changeup to quiet right-handed bats and take games deep into innings.

Hot Hitters To Watch

Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich - veteran table-setter with power and a knack for big at-bats; he’s a matchup-mover in these spots.

Jake Bauers - provided timely power in Game 3 and will be sought after in RBI opportunities.

Jackson Chourio - youth, speed, and extra-base ability; his at-bats often change inning structure for Milwaukee.

Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch - historic leadoff power in this series and a clear run producer; early homers have swung games in Chicago’s favor.

Pete Crow-Armstrong - delivered the go-ahead two-run single in Game 3; a catalyst at the top of the lineup.

Seiya Suzuki - His improved timing against breaking pitches could carry over in Game 4, especially if the Brewers rely heavily on right-handed relief.

Injury Report

Chicago Cubs:

  • Cade Horton – 15-Day IL (ribs)
  • Owen Caissie – 7-Day IL (concussion)
  • Ryan Brasier – 15-Day IL (groin)
  • Miguel Amaya – 10-Day IL (ankle)
  • Justin Steele – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Milwaukee Brewers:

  • Jackson Chourio – day-to-day (hamstring)
  • Brandon Woodruff – 15-Day IL (lat)
  • Shelby Miller – 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Logan Henderson – 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Jordan Montgomery – 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Garrett Mitchell – 60-Day IL (oblique)
  • Connor Thomas – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line:

  • Brewers -1.5 (+145)
  • Cubs +1.5 (−178)

Total:

  • Over 7 (−119)
  • Under 7 (−102)

Moneyline:

  • Cubs −125
  • Brewers +103

Best Bets & Final Prediction

  1. Cubs Moneyline (−125)
  2. Michael Busch 1+ Hits
  3. Total Over 7 (−119)

Final score prediction: Cubs 3, Brewers 2

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

