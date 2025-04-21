Brewers vs. Giants: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 21, MLB 2025

The Milwaukee Brewers are in San Francisco to face the Giants with Game 1 of the series set for Monday. Both teams are over the .500 mark, and this should be a competitive series.

Ad

Milwaukee comes into this series with a record of 12-10, while San Francisco has been slightly better at 14-8 this season. Here is a look at the odds set for this matchup, and a prediction for how the game will play out.

Brewers vs. Giants prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robbie Ray is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Brewers will send Quinn Priester (1-0, 0.90 ERA) to the mound for the series opener.

Ad

Trending

Jackson Chourio is having another big year for the Brewers as he leads the team with five home runs and 19 RBIs. The Brewers are a team that gets on base well, and they can put pressure on opponents.

On the other hand, veteran Robbie Ray will start for the Giants, and he is a perfect 3-0 this season. Ray has enjoyed some good run support in his starts this season, something the Giants will need to continue.

Ad

Wilmer Flores has belted six home runs, and the Giants are a team with some power. Look for San Francisco to get just enough offense in this game to come up with a win.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants 5, Milwaukee Brewers 3

Brewers vs. Giants odds

Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers +120, San Francisco Giants -145

Run Spread: Brewers +1.5 (-180), Giants -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-125), Under 7.5 (+105)

Brewers vs. Giants injuries

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Ad

Tobias Myers (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left oblique discomfort)

Brandon Woodruff (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Nestor Cortes (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow flexor strain)

Aaron Ashby (LHP): 15-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Blake Perkins (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shin fracture)

San Francisco Giants injury report

Casey Schmitt (1B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Jerar Encarnacion (OF): 60-Day IL (Left hand fracture)

Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-back disk herniation)

Brewers vs. Giants picks

Milwaukee comes into this series with momentum, but that's all going to come to an end in this matchup. San Francisco will be the team to watch in this game as they take control of this matchup.

Ad

Money Line: San Francisco Giants -145

Run Spread: Giants -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-125)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More