Brewers vs. Giants: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 21, MLB 2025

The Milwaukee Brewers are in San Francisco to face the Giants with Game 1 of the series set for Monday. Both teams are over the .500 mark, and this should be a competitive series.
Milwaukee comes into this series with a record of 12-10, while San Francisco has been slightly better at 14-8 this season. Here is a look at the odds set for this matchup, and a prediction for how the game will play out.
Brewers vs. Giants prediction
The Brewers will send Quinn Priester (1-0, 0.90 ERA) to the mound for the series opener.
Jackson Chourio is having another big year for the Brewers as he leads the team with five home runs and 19 RBIs. The Brewers are a team that gets on base well, and they can put pressure on opponents.
On the other hand, veteran Robbie Ray will start for the Giants, and he is a perfect 3-0 this season. Ray has enjoyed some good run support in his starts this season, something the Giants will need to continue.
Wilmer Flores has belted six home runs, and the Giants are a team with some power. Look for San Francisco to get just enough offense in this game to come up with a win.
Prediction: San Francisco Giants 5, Milwaukee Brewers 3
Brewers vs. Giants odds
Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers +120, San Francisco Giants -145
Run Spread: Brewers +1.5 (-180), Giants -1.5 (+150)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-125), Under 7.5 (+105)
Brewers vs. Giants injuries
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
Tobias Myers (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left oblique discomfort)
Brandon Woodruff (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)
Nestor Cortes (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow flexor strain)
Aaron Ashby (LHP): 15-Day IL (Right oblique strain)
Blake Perkins (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shin fracture)
San Francisco Giants injury report
Casey Schmitt (1B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
Jerar Encarnacion (OF): 60-Day IL (Left hand fracture)
Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-back disk herniation)
Brewers vs. Giants picks
Milwaukee comes into this series with momentum, but that's all going to come to an end in this matchup. San Francisco will be the team to watch in this game as they take control of this matchup.
Money Line: San Francisco Giants -145
Run Spread: Giants -1.5 (+150)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-125)