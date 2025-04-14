$82,000,000 Brewers phenom roped by $31.47B-worth General Mills for limited edition cereal collab

Milwaukee Brewers star Jackson Chourio will not only be remembered as the youngest slugger in MLB history to have a 20-20 season but also as a cereal box icon too.

Consumer food company General Mills has teamed up with the young Brewers sensation for a special edition of one of America's most beloved breakfast cereals: Honey Nut Cheerios.

The collaboration, announced by General Mills and highlighted in a viral post from Talkin’ Baseball, features a beaming Chourio on a limited-edition cereal box. He's decked out in his Brewers uniform alongside the brand’s iconic bee mascot.

The box reads "Naturally Flavored Jackson Chourio," meaning that it's the first time a Brewers player has graced the front of a cereal box.

For Chourio, it’s another notch in a breakout year that saw him land an eight-year, $82 million deal — the richest ever for a player yet to start an MLB game on Opening Day.

For General Mills, whose market cap hovers around $32.1 billion (via NYSE), it’s a marketing strategy to connect America’s breakfast staple with one of baseball’s brightest young stars.

Brewers' Jackson Chourio has some goals for 2025 season

Jackson Chourio came third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting, behind Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and San Diego Padres star Jackson Merrill last season.

Chourio left a big first impression with his performances in his rookie year, as he finished the 2024 season, hitting .275/.327/.464, contributing a WAR of 3.8. He hit 21 home runs and 79 RBIs.

Entering the 2025 season, Chourio shared that he's chasing some stats.

“I have some goals,” he said. “I’m not going to say. It’s too early right now. But I have some [goals] I’m working hard to get to. I have some stats that I want to chase, but it’s too early to say.”

However, he also said that he doesn't have to prove to anything to anybody.

“I never tried to prove anything to anybody,” Chourio said. “I just tried to enjoy the day. I have the confidence that I know what I can do. … I’m proud of the adjustments I made after a rough first couple of months. The second half was great. I feel really proud of the adjustments I made.”

This season, Chourio has only built upon his 2024 season, hitting .292/.288/.611 to begin the 2025 season.

