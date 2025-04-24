Brewers vs. Giants: Game 4, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 24, MLB 2025

Today at 3:45 pm EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants will conclude their lengthy four-game series. The Giants took two of the first three, so they'll be going for the series win today. The Brewers will look to salvage a split.
Brewers vs. Giants Recent Form and Records
The Brewers come into play today with a 13-12 record, and they're 2.5 games back in the NL Central. The Brewers are coming off two straight series victories over the Athletics and Detroit Tigers.
The Giants come in at 16-9, one game out of first in the NL West. The Giants are coming off a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels, but they had split the series with the Philadelphia Phillies before that.
Players to Watch
Starting Pitchers
Tobias Myers (making season debut) vs. Landen Roupp (2-1, 4.09 ERA, 29 strikeouts)
Tobias Myers was 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 127 strikeouts in 138 innings pitched last year.
Last Start: N/A
Career vs. Giants: N/A
Landen Roupp was 1-2 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts in 50.1 innings pitched last year.
Last Start: Seven innings, five hits, two runs, one walk, and nine strikeouts.
Career vs. Brewers: 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA and eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings (three appearances).
Must-watch Hitters
Giants
Jung Hoo Lee has a .333 average, which leads the team. He's also one of baseball's most prolific hitters, as he has 33 hits so far.
Wilmer Flores has seven home runs, among the most in baseball, and 27 RBIs, also among the most in the sport.
Brewers
Brice Turang is hitting as well as anyone in baseball right now. He leads the team with a .350 batting average, and he is among the MLB leaders with 35 hits.
Jackson Chourio has a team-leading 20 RBIs on the season. He also has five home runs, which is tied for the most.
Injuries
The latest update for the Giants is that Keaton Winn went to Triple-A to rehab. Otherwise, there is no change. For the Brewers, Blake Perkins began participating in baseball activities on Tuesday.
Brewers vs. Giants Baseball Betting Odds
Brewers vs Giants Expert Predictions
This is an interesting pitching matchup. Tobias Myers was very solid last year, but he's just now coming off an injury and may not last very long, no matter how he's pitching. Landen Roupp has been decent but unspectacular.
The Giants' offense has been very good this year, and the Brewers have been decent. That should pave the way for a key win to clinch a series victory for San Francisco.
Prediction: Giants 7, Brewers 4