Brewers vs. Guardians: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 14, MLB 2025

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians will close out their three-game set today at 1:10 pm EDT. The Guardians have won both the first two games in shutout fashion, so they're aiming for a sweep. The Brewers are aiming to salvage the last game and score a run.

Brewers vs. Guardians recent form and record

The Guardians come into play today at 25-17. They've won two in a row (over the Brewers) and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They're second in the AL Central and are coming off a series loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Brewers enter play at 20-23. They're fourth in the NL Central and are 4-6 in their last 10. They've lost two straight (to the Guardians). Milwaukee is coming off a series loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Logan Henderson (1-0, 1.50 ERA, nine strikeouts) vs. Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.38 ERA, 45 strikeouts)

Logan Henderson is on the mound (Imagn)

Logan Henderson has only made one start in his MLB career and was in the minor leagues last year.

Last Start: Six innings, three hits, one earned run, one walk and nine strikeouts

Career vs. Guardians: N/A

Gavin Williams was 3-10 with a 4.86 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched last year.

Last Start: Five innings, four hits, no runs, four walks and eight strikeouts

Career vs. Brewers: N/A

Must-watch Hitters

Brewers

Brice Turang is leading the Brewers with a .295 batting average. He also has a 1.7 bWAR already.

Christian Yelich hasn't hit well (.205 average), but he has provided most of the power for Milwaukee. He leads with seven home runs and 26 RBIs.

Guardians

Steven Kwan is leading the Guardians in hits (55), batting average (.333), and on-base percentage (.392). He also has 17 RBIs.

Steven Kwan is hitting well (Imagn)

Kyle Manzardo has provided the power for the Guardians. He has a team-leading nine home runs and 24 RBIs. He is slugging .484 on the season and has an OPS of nearly .800.

Injuries

The latest injury update for the Guardians is that Ben Lively II went on the 15-day Injured List. Lane Thomas and David Fry are also both on their way back. For the Brewers, Nestor Cortes began playing catch in his rehab.

Brewers vs. Guardians Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Brewers +110 Brewers +1.5 (-185) Over 8 (-118) Guardians -135 Guardians -1.5 (+150) Under 8 (-102)

Brewers vs. Guardians Expert Predictions

This pitching matchup is fairly even. Gavin Williams has been mediocre, but he's a known entity. Logan Henderson has made just one start in his career, so he's unknown, but he was quite good in it.

On offense, the Brewers haven't scored in two full games. The Guardians have shut them out, and it's hard to envision them getting much offense today, either. Still, sweeps are hard to come by.

Prediction: Brewers 3, Guardians 2

