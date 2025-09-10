Brewers vs. Rangers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 10, 2025

The Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers conclude their series Wednesday afternoon in Arlington with two aces on the pitching mound. The Rangers sport a three-game home winning streak and the best ERA pitching staff in the league at 3.44.

Ad

While the Brewers continue running the table in the NL Central behind their balanced lineup and stout arms. With Freddy Peralta's dominance against Merrill Kelly's consistency, this Game 3 finale has all the feel of a playoff game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Freddy Peralta (Milwaukee)

Peralta has dominated throughout the season with a 16-5 record, 2.50 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 176 Ks. His fastball-slider still collecting swings-and-misses, and he's been especially good at preventing big innings from getting out of control, making him a tough match-up for any offense.

Ad

Trending

Merrill Kelly (Texas)

The 36-year-old veteran has been steady with an 11-7 mark, 3.16 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 156 strikeouts in 171 innings. Kelly relies on command and soft contact, piling up innings and confounding hitters with his changeup and cutter combo.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Christian Yelich (Brewers)

The veteran outfielder is off to a good season, with a .269 batting average, 27 home runs, 93 runs batted in, 83 runs, and 16 stolen bases. Yelich has been a steady fixture in the middle of Milwaukee's lineup, combining power and speed and playing well in pressure situations.

Ad

Langford has emerged as Texas' most thrilling bat, hitting .245 with 21 homers, 60 runs batted in, 70 runs, and 18 stolen bases. His combination of power and speed makes him a threat at-bat every time out, and he's been a catalyst for Rangers' offense in close games.

Injury Report

Texas Rangers:

Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (appendectomy)

Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot)

Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ad

Milwaukee Brewers:

Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (back tightness)

Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain)

D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line: Brewers −1.5 (+124) | Rangers +1.5 (−151)

Total: Over 7.5 (−105) | Under 7.5 (−116)

Moneyline: Brewers −142 | Rangers +116

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets

Brewers Moneyline (−142) Over 7.5 (−105) Christian Yelich Total Bases 2+

Projection: Brewers 5, Rangers 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More