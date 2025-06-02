Brewers vs Reds: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 2, 2025

National League Central Division rivals square off on Monday night when the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds begin a series. Both teams are chasing the Chicago Cubs in the division standings, and this will be an important series.
Milwaukee comes into this game with a record of 32-28, while Cincinnati is now sitting at 29-31 on the year. Here's a look at the odds and some predictions for this game.
Brewers vs. Reds prediction
The Brewers come into this game with a ton of momentum as they have scored 39 runs over the last five games. Christian Yelich is leading the way with 12 home runs, but there are other stars in the lineup as well.
Veteran Aaron Civale is going to make the start in this matchup, and he is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA. The Brewers need Civale to keep them in this game, and then hope the offense can take over.
Brady Singer will be starting for the Reds and he has gone 6-3 with a 4.60 ERA so far in 2025. Singer is dealing with a great lineup, but he is good enough to put up a low score.
Elly Da La Cruz belted a long home run on Sunday, and he now leads the team with 12 home runs. Look for the Reds to have a big game on offense in this matchup as they roll to a big win.
Prediction: Cincinnati Reds 6, Milwaukee Brewers 4
Brewers vs. Reds odds
Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers EVEN, Cincinnati Reds -120
Run Spread: Brewers -1.5 (+160), Reds +1.5 (-190)
Total Runs: Over 9.5 (+105), Under 9.5 (-125)
Brewers vs. Reds injuries
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
Brandon Woodruff (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)
Nester Cortes (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow flexor strain)
Blake Perkins (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shin fracture)
Garrett Mitchell (OF): 10-Day IL (Left oblique tightness)
Cincinnati Reds injury report
Jeimer Candelario (3B): 10-Day IL (Lumbar spine strain)
Austin Hays (OF/DH): 10-Day IL (Left foot contusion)
Noelvi Marte (3B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
Christian Encarnacion-Strand (1B): 10-Day IL (Lower back inflammation)
Carson Spiers (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Tyler Callihan (LF/2B): 10-Day IL (Broken left forearm)
Brewers vs. Reds picks
The Milwaukee Brewers come into this series with a ton of momentum, but it will be the Reds that are able to get a win in the series opener.
Money Line: Cincinnati Reds -120
Run Spread: Reds +1.5 (-190)
Total Runs: Over 9.5 (+105)