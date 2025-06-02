Brewers vs Reds: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 2, 2025

National League Central Division rivals square off on Monday night when the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds begin a series. Both teams are chasing the Chicago Cubs in the division standings, and this will be an important series.

Milwaukee comes into this game with a record of 32-28, while Cincinnati is now sitting at 29-31 on the year. Here's a look at the odds and some predictions for this game.

Brewers vs. Reds prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady Singer is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Brewers come into this game with a ton of momentum as they have scored 39 runs over the last five games. Christian Yelich is leading the way with 12 home runs, but there are other stars in the lineup as well.

Trending

Veteran Aaron Civale is going to make the start in this matchup, and he is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA. The Brewers need Civale to keep them in this game, and then hope the offense can take over.

Brady Singer will be starting for the Reds and he has gone 6-3 with a 4.60 ERA so far in 2025. Singer is dealing with a great lineup, but he is good enough to put up a low score.

Elly Da La Cruz belted a long home run on Sunday, and he now leads the team with 12 home runs. Look for the Reds to have a big game on offense in this matchup as they roll to a big win.

Prediction: Cincinnati Reds 6, Milwaukee Brewers 4

Brewers vs. Reds odds

Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers EVEN, Cincinnati Reds -120

Run Spread: Brewers -1.5 (+160), Reds +1.5 (-190)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (+105), Under 9.5 (-125)

Brewers vs. Reds injuries

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Brandon Woodruff (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Nester Cortes (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow flexor strain)

Blake Perkins (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shin fracture)

Garrett Mitchell (OF): 10-Day IL (Left oblique tightness)

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Jeimer Candelario (3B): 10-Day IL (Lumbar spine strain)

Austin Hays (OF/DH): 10-Day IL (Left foot contusion)

Noelvi Marte (3B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (1B): 10-Day IL (Lower back inflammation)

Carson Spiers (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Tyler Callihan (LF/2B): 10-Day IL (Broken left forearm)

Brewers vs. Reds picks

The Milwaukee Brewers come into this series with a ton of momentum, but it will be the Reds that are able to get a win in the series opener.

Money Line: Cincinnati Reds -120

Run Spread: Reds +1.5 (-190)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (+105)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More