Brewers vs Reds: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 4, 2025

National League Central Division rivals are set to wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday as the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds. This game is going to be the determining match as each team has managed to pick up a victory.

The Brewers are coming into this game with a record of 33-29, while the Reds are currently sitting at 30-32 on the year. This will be a big game on Wednesday afternoon, and the odds have now been set.

Brewers vs. Reds prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Andrew Abbott is pitching today - Source: Imagn

DL Hall is going to be on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers in this game, and he is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA so far this season. Hall doesn't have a big resume in Major League Baseball and he could struggle on the road in this game.

Trending

Christian Yelich has been on a tear over the last 10 days and he now leads the team with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs. Milwaukee struggled at the plate on Tuesday and that might continue in this game.

The Reds will have Andrew Abbott starting in this matchup and he is a perfect 5-0 with a 1.51 ERA this season. Abott was dominant in the month of May and that trend should continue in this game.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs, and he will have another big game in this one. Look for Abbott and the Reds to take complete control of this matchup.

Prediction: Cincinnati Reds 5, Milwaukee Brewers 2

Brewers vs. Reds odds

Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers (EVEN), Cincinnati Reds -120

Run Spread: Brewers -1.5 (+165), Reds +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120), Under 8.5 (EVEN)

Brewers vs. Reds injuries

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Brandon Woodruff (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Nestor Cortes (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow flexor strain)

Blake Perkins (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shin fracture)

Garrett Mitchell (OF): July (Left oblique tightness)

Robert Gasser (LHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Hunter Greene (RHP): TBD (Right groin discomfort)

Auistin Hays (OF/DH): 10-Day IL (Left foot contusion)

Jeimer Candelario (3B): 10-Day IL (Lumbar spine strain)

Noelvi Marte (3B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (1B): 10-Day IL (Lower back inflammation)

Carson Spiers (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Brewers vs. Reds picks

This has been a very competitive series, but focusing on the Cincinnati Reds will be the right way to go when making picks in this game.

Money Line: Cincinnati Reds -120

Run Spread: Reds +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (EVEN)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More