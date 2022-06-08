"Bro how is this even possible?" "Best two players in the majors too d**n that's nuts" - Los Angeles Angels fans in disbelief as team loses franchise-record 13th straight game

The Los Angeles Angels are seeing themselves in complete free fall down the standings. The Angels were, for the best part of the season, either leading or tied with the Houston Astros in their division, the American League West.

Now that the Angels are on a 13-game losing streak, their record has slumped to 27-30, and they are now virtually tied with the Texas Rangers, 9.5 games behind the Astros for the top spot in their division. Amid all of the pain, Angels fans are in disbelief and have taken to social media to voice their angst, anger and uncertainty as to why a team this strong can lose so many games.

Twitter reacts as the Los Angeles Angels lose franchise-worst 13th straight game

The Los Angeles Angels have now lost 13 straight games after losing a heartbreaking one-run game at home to the Boston Red Sox last night. This comes after a series sweep from the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees.

Joe Maddon was relieved of his duties as manager shortly before yesterday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Maddon has been the Angels manager since 2020 and had thusfar failed to manage a winning season in Anaheim.

Their pitching has been their downfall. Over the past two weeks, the Angels pitching staff has an ERA of 6.15. After the last-placed Kansas City Royals, the Los Angeles Angels have the worst ERA in the American League during this time.

However, batting has had almost as many woes. Over the losing streak, the Angels are hitting only .176. After the Oakland Athletics, this is the worst average in baseball.

The Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014, and eyes are beginning to squarely focus on center fielder Mike Trout for answers. Trout has hit only .143 this week and went a career-worst 0-for-11 in the recent series in Philadelphia.

The same can be said of reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, a Japanese phenomenon who hit 46 home runs and 100 RBIs last season, has also been struggling severely. Ohtani has hit .192 over the past week without a home run or an RBI.

The question that fans are asking is how the Angels can be so bad, even with Mike Trout and Ohtani. Things have gotten so remorseful that Shohei Ohtani has begun openly considering a trade from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels will finish off their series at home with the Boston Red Sox on Thursday before welcoming the red-hot New York Mets to Angels Stadium this weekend.

