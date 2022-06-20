"Bro was f****ng pissed" "Yo WT* we getting a fight today" - New York Yankees fans react to Josh Donaldson's outburst after being hit by a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson has never been one to hide his emotions, and after being hit by a pitch in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, those emotions came out. This time, the outburst did not seem to be directed at anybody in particular, as Josh Donaldson slammed his bat to the ground while on his way to first base.

Video of the moment was posted to Twitter by Talkin Yanks, and it seems that everybody has an opinion on it.

The reactions to this moment were fairly universal, with this fan capturing the emotions of the player in a very straight forward way.

This outburst has become a familiar sight for New York Yankees fans, who are beginning to become fed up with the antics of Josh Donaldson.

New York Yankees fans running out of patience with Josh Donaldson

Donaldson is pretty good at flipping his bat though

Fans are typically willing to put up with a lot of negative behavior if that player is helping them win games. The New York Yankees are comfortably ahead of AL East rivals the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays in the standings. These winning ways, however, are not doing much to assuage fans' concerns about Josh Donaldson.

This fan thinks the All-Star third baseman needs to relax going forward.

This user makes a great point, that this incident would likely frustrate anybody.

This fan thinks we might see the benches clear during this game, especially if tensions and emotions continue to elevate.

This fan thinks that getting hit by the pitch might actually be a positive, given Josh Donaldson's recent offensive struggles.

This fan is not surprised at all by the emotional outburst, as it is slowly becoming the norm for the MLB veteran.

This fan is very direct in his assessment, leaving very little room for debate.

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball, and Josh Donaldson is a big part of why that is, but the All-Star needs to rein in his emotions. When a World Series is the goal for a team, distractions have to be kept to a minimum, especially if they get in the way of winning baseball games.

While Josh Donaldson was, somewhat, justified in his outburst, as being hit by a 94 mile per hour pitch has to hurt and needing an outlet after that amount of pain is not surprising. Fans, however, did not see it that way, and are becoming less and less tolerant of his on-field antics.

